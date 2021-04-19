George W Bush is back – but not all appreciate his new progressive image

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Smith in Washington
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: AP</span>
Photograph: AP

He’s back.

George W Bush, the former US president, returns to the political stage this week with a promotional book tour comprising numerous “virtual conversations” and TV and radio interviews, including a late night talk show.

The media appearances, focused on immigration reform, look set to confirm Bush’s improbable journey from reviled architect of the devastating Iraq war to elder statesman venerated even by some liberals. The Republican’s approval rating has soared since he left office in 2009 and he has been praised by his Democratic successor, Barack Obama.

Not everyone, however, is comfortable with the rehabilitation of a leader whose “war on terror” yielded waterboarding and other forms of torture. They argue that Americans with short memories have become overly eager to embrace Bush, 74, as a folksy and avuncular national treasure.

“I’m hoping there’ll be some pushback against this because I think it’s an absolute scandal that man should be rehabilitated and tarted up as in any way progressive,” said Jackson Lears, a cultural historian.

Lears added: “This is a man who, in company with [vice-president Dick] Cheney of course, created more permanent and long lasting damage to the presidency and the American system of government than probably anyone before or since.”

Bush’s new book, Out of Many, One, fits his new image. The 43rd president has painted 43 portraits of immigrants he has got to know and has written their stories. His purpose, says his office, is to put human faces on the important debate around immigration and the need for reform.

Related: Trump’s enablers want us to forget what they did. We can’t let that happen | Arwa Mahdawi

Bush’s publicity blitz will be reminiscent of that undertaken by Obama last November for the publication of his presidential memoir. It includes a virtual conversation with Arnold Schwarzenegger, the immigrant Hollywood actor and former governor of California, hosted by the George W Bush Presidential Center on Sunday.

There will be an event with his daughter, Barbara Bush, via Barnes & Noble and further virtual conversations hosted by other bookshops. Media appearances range from an opinion column in the Washington Post newspaper to a three-part CBS interview in which anchor Norah O’Donnell visits Bush and his wife, Laura, at their ranch in Texas.

Bush tells O’Donnell that the immigration system was one of the biggest disappointments of his presidency. “I campaigned on immigration reform,” he says. “I made it abundantly clear to voters this is something I intended to do.”

But Lears, a history professor at Rutgers University in New Jersey and editor of the journal Raritan Quarterly, finds the notion of Bush as a champion of immigrants as “self-parodic”.

He said: “It’s almost beyond belief that he would be celebrated for that or any other kind of humane gestures of inclusion and tolerance.”

“He was a man who wrapped his very narrow gauge nationalism, his chauvinism and militarism in the rhetoric of righteousness. He was an evangelical Christian and that, to me, is more offensive in many ways than Trump’s style, which was overt, offensive and repellent.”

Bush’s broadcast interviews will also include Fox News, National Public Radio, Telemundo and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! – a late night show hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel. His counterpart on NBC, Jimmy Fallon, suffered a backlash for being too soft on Donald Trump and playfully stroking the candidate’s hair just weeks before the 2016 election.

The promotional tour, and direct intervention on immigration, will put the seal on Bush’s comeback to the public stage. After Joe Biden’s inauguration, he made a joint TV appearance with Bill Clinton and Obama that presented the trio as guardians of democracy in the wake of Trump’s scorched Earth assault on institutions.

Yet for some it was hard to reconcile this conceit with the man who once faced demands to be prosecuted for war crimes over the use of “enhanced interrogation techniques”, or torture, at CIA “black sites” in the aftermath of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks.

Bush’s legacy includes the illegal invasion of Iraq in search of nonexistent weapons of mass destruction, at a cost of hundreds of thousands of lives. He resisted LGBTQ+ rights, botched the government response to Hurricane Katrina and presided over the biggest financial crisis since the Great Depression.

Lears also criticizes Bush for an unconstitutional expansion of executive power that holds today. “This man committed more impeachable offences than you can shake a stick at and he’s being celebrated now in this mindless way,” he said.

“I think of it as a yet another unintended and catastrophic consequence of Trump derangement syndrome: the sense that, well, maybe he wasn’t so bad after all because, after all, he and Laura and Barack and Michelle like each other. This seems to be the mentality that we’re dealing with.”

“It’s an enormous blind spot now and it’s perfect that an airhead like Jimmy Kimmel would be participating in this rehabilitation. I can’t imagine anything that would better signify the depths to which our public discourse has fallen than George Bush being celebrated on Jimmy Kimmel.”

But even many of Bush’s critics have acknowledged some successes from his administration such as the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief, or Pepfar, a historic global health initiative that saved or improved millions of lives in Africa. But they object to the way in which his long list of failures is being whitewashed because at least he is not Trump.

Dan Kovalik, an author who teaches international human rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, said: “America is the land of amnesia. It’s not a country where people remember what happened yesterday, much less what happened in the Bush years. Also, because Trump was so bad, at least in terms of his personality, everyone else looks good by comparison.”

Recommended Stories

  • How Rich Are Joe Biden, Donald Trump and All the Other Living US Presidents?

    Although the current presidential salary is not too shabby at $400,000 a year, many former presidents make the bulk of their money after leaving the White House through speaking engagements, book...

  • Biden confronts eroded credibility on climate action and Paris agreement

    The biggest hurdle for President Biden in winning new emissions reduction commitments at this week's White House summit is America's on-again, off-again history of climate change efforts. Why it matters: The global community is off course to meet the temperature targets contained in the Paris Climate Agreement. The White House wants the summit Thursday and Friday to begin to change that.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Paris agreement called for warming to be limited to "well below 2 degrees" Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, relative to preindustrial levels. However, the world is currently on course for 3 degrees Celsius, or 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit, of warming, which raises the odds of potentially disastrous consequences.The big picture: The U.S. has been playing a game of "red light, green light" on climate change for decades. The country played a leading role in brokering the Kyoto Protocol in 1995, but walked away from that agreement in 2001. Then the U.S. helped spearhead talks on the Paris agreement during Barack Obama's presidency, only to leave that agreement under Donald Trump and rejoin when Biden took office.Considering this timeline, other countries — including China, which is by far the world's top emitter today — question the word of the Biden administration when it says the U.S. is fully committed to climate action.Some Chinese leaders have recently signaled they don't see the U.S. as being in a strong position to prod it to cut emissions after walking away from Paris.For example, on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said of the U.S. return to the Paris agreement: "Its return is by no means a glorious comeback but rather the student playing truant getting back to class."Quick take: Kelly Sims Gallagher, a Tufts University professor who helped broker a climate deal with China during the Obama administration, tells Axios the U.S. has a lot of work to do. "Trust was broken when the United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement," she said. "The way to rebuild the trust is for this Administration to first explain how the United States will achieve its Paris target and then also provide a concrete plan for enhancing ambition by 2030."Context: The White House summit will be a major test of just how much credibility the U.S. lost on the global stage, and specifically within the uniquely fraught realm of climate negotiations, when Trump walked away from Paris and worked to gut domestic efforts to cut emissions. Driving the news: The Biden administration wants countries to agree this week to cut emissions significantly by 2030, on the way to net zero by 2050. Scientists have shown that in order to keep the Paris agreement's most stringent temperature target of 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, of warming in play, emissions must be slashed deeply by 2030. The U.S. is expected to unveil an emissions reduction commitment on the order of a 50% emissions cut relative to 2005 levels by 2030, but it's unclear how many other nations will announce anything new ahead of November's U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. Yes, but: Even if the talks are successful, it's unknown whether new emissions targets will actually happen, considering the lack of an enforcement mechanism to punish countries that don't live up to their word. University of Washington statistician Adrian Raftery, who has analyzed how nations are not on track to meet even existing commitments, said the targets are "somewhat untethered from what's likely to occur."The intrigue: The joint communique released by the U.S. and China Saturday night indicates that there may be a window for progress between the world's top two emitters, despite the tensions in that relationship overall. What they're saying: Rachel Kyte, a former World Bank official who advises the U.N. secretary-general, said policy makers will be looking to the U.S. to back up whatever new targets it offers with a detailed plan on how to get there.“The credibility is all wrapped up with actions not words," said Kyte, now the dean of The Fletcher School at Tufts University. "All eyes are on the plan.”Ben Geman contributed to this story.Go deeper: U.S. and China agree to take joint climate actionLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • George W. Bush said failing to pass immigration reform was one of the 'biggest disappointments' of his presidency

    Former President George W. Bush in a rare interview Sunday said Congress "isn't doing its job" and that he regrets not passing immigration reform.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz accused Rep. Maxine Waters of 'actively encouraging riots and violence' after she protested the police killing of Daunte Wright

    Waters, a California Democrat, attended a Minnesota rally against police killings. She told demonstrators to remain in place and "demand justice."

  • National security advisor says Russia will face 'consequences' if Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies

    Navalny, a Russian opposition leader, said he hasn't received medical treatment in jail after being poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

  • Retired Adm. William McRaven shares military experience in book ‘The Hero Code’

    Retired Navy Four-Star Admiral William H. McRaven is ‘Fox News Sunday’ Power Player of the Week.

  • Bush surprised by reaction to his friendship with Michelle Obama

    When former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Michelle Obama embraced in 2016 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History, it became one of the most talked-about moments on social media. Since then, the public’s reaction to the bipartisan friendship and the moment Bush refers to as “the big hug,” left him genuinely surprised. The candy pass between Michelle Obama and George W. Bush, mirroring the one that warmed our hearts during the funeral of John McCain.

  • Otters with runny noses and coughs test positive for COVID-19 at Georgia Aquarium

    The otters are believed to have contracted the virus from an asymptomatic staff member.

  • Report: Warriors plan to sign Gary Payton II to a second 10-day contract

    After a strong defensive effort against the Celtics, the Warriors are planning to sign Gary Payton II to a second 10-day deal, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

  • U.N. experts scathing about "tone-deaf" UK report on racial equality

    GENEVA (Reuters) -U.N. human rights experts on Monday rejected a review commissioned by Britain's government into race inequality as an attempt to "normalise white supremacy despite considerable research and evidence of institutional racism". The report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, issued on March 31, said that Britain should be seen as a "model for other white-majority countries" - a conclusion that provoked fury from domestic critics who branded it a "whitewash". "In 2021, it is stunning to read a report on race and ethnicity that repackages racist tropes and stereotypes into fact, twisting data and misapplying statistics and studies into conclusory findings and ad hominem attacks on people of African descent,” the U.N. working group of experts on people of African descent said in a statement.

  • Is There a New ‘SNL’ Episode Airing This Week?

    “SNL” is now nearing the end of its 46th season. The most recent new episode, which aired on April 10, was hosted by “A Promising Young Woman” star Carey Mulligan, with Kid Cudi as the musical guest. It featured a cold open sketch about a local news broadcast discussing the Derek Chauvin trial, in which cast members Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim try to convince their white colleagues not to be so optimistic about how the trial will go. There hasn’t been much in the way of celebrity cameos in the new year, and, for now, cast member Alex Moffat will continue to play Joe Biden. He played the role for a second time on April 3 in a sketch that also saw Martin Short make a surprise appearance as Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff. Though the reception for Moffat’s Biden has not been enthusiastic thus far, it’s likely that “SNL” will stick with him in the role for the rest of the season and then secure a big name for the role for next season. Also Read: 'SNL' Cold Open Has Some Bleak Thoughts About Derek Chauvin Trial (Video) This week, on Saturday, April 17, there WILL NOT be a new episode of “SNL.” The show just finished a three-episode run, so it’ll be on break for a couple weeks before a likely a three-episode run will end the season in May. As is usually the case when the show is off, you’ll be able to check out two reruns on Saturday night. First, at 10 p.m., we’ll get the 1998 episode hosted by Steve Buscemi with Third Eye Blind as musical guest. Then, at 11:30, we’ll get a rerun of an episode from earlier in the current season. You can be pretty sure this season of “SNL” be at least somewhat political for the full stretch. While it’s not an election year anymore, somehow the tense political situation in the U.S. managed to ramp up from the fever pitch early in 2021. And, well, it’s tough to pass up having Aidy Bryant play Ted Cruz as often as possible, which the show keeps doing. While the sketch show has certainly had a whiff of “just trying to return to normalcy” in the new year, politics remains at the core of the cultural discourse. And that Matt Gaetz story isn’t going away. Also Read: 'SNL': Lil Nas X Gives God an Easter Lap Dance (Video) Perhaps the biggest splash of season 46 was the addition of Jim Carrey as the show’s resident celebrity Joe Biden during the election cycle. But Carrey dropped out of the role after Trump lost, and “SNL” has now twice had Moffat play the part. Moffat’s Biden has been met with a pretty tepid response both from the studio audience and viewers at home, but that’s to be expected after only big stars have played Biden on SNL for years. It’s been a strange transition out of the Trump era for “SNL,” which has adopted a softer tone the last couple months. For example, the show has done three separate COVID-19 game show sketches in 2021, two of which were cold open sketches. And Moffat’s Biden has only made a single appearance since the real Biden was inaugurated in January. Read original story Is There a New ‘SNL’ Episode Airing This Week? At TheWrap

  • Chrissy Teigen Says Not Knowing How To Use TikTok Has ‘Aged’ Her And Same

    "Younger me would have killed this."

  • This Must-Watch Rom-Com Is Now the #2 Series on Netflix

    ABC writes, \"Daniel Garcia is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his loving Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. But on a wild Miami night he meets Noa Hamilton, an international...

  • Queen Elizabeth Wore a Deeply Symbolic, Romantic Brooch to Prince Philip’s Funeral

    The brooch first belonged to her grandmother, Queen Mary.

  • 'It physically hurts': Black men are in mourning for George Floyd — and themselves

    With countless killings of Black people by police, especially after George Floyd, the Derek Chauvin trial is reopening fresh wounds.

  • NENT Group Boards Original Series About Swedish Ice Hockey Star Börje Salming (EXCLUSIVE)

    NENT Group, the Nordic region’s leading streaming company, has ordered an English-language original biopic series about Börje Salming, one of Sweden’s biggest ice hockey stars. The series is created and directed by Amir Chamdin, whose latest show, “Partisan,” won the top prize at Canneseries in 2020. Valter Skarsgård (“Arn”) stars in the biopic as Salming. […]

  • Martha Stewart Shares a German Chocolate Cake Recipe With a Surprising, Scrumptious Twist

    While there are tons of different cake flavors out there, we’ll always have a special place in our hearts for chocolate cake. The classic gooey decadent taste never gets old, but that doesn’t mean we’re not willing to switch things up every once and a while. Of course, when it comes to cakes, there is […]

  • Vikings take Miami DE Jaelan Phillips in CBS mock draft

    Do you want the Minnesota Vikings to draft Miami DE Jaelan Phillips in the 2021 NFL draft?

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment