George W. Bush on Chauvin trial: 'I think a lot of people have already made up their mind what the verdict ought to be'

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
George W. Bush
George W. Bush. Joshua Roberts/Reuters

  • Former President George W. Bush spoke with the "Today" show about Derek Chauvin's murder trial.

  • He said that the trial had been fair and that "rule of law reigns supreme in our judiciary."

  • Closing arguments took place Monday in Chauvin's trial over the death of George Floyd.

Former President George W. Bush said he thought many people had "already made up their mind" about the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd.

"People know that this trial has been conducted fairly and that rule of law reigns supreme in our judiciary," Bush said in an interview on the "Today" show on Tuesday morning. "We'll see what a jury of his peers says."

Closing arguments in Chauvin's murder trial took place Monday, leaving the jury to deliberate. Video from May showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes during an arrest.

"I think a lot of people have already made up their mind in what the verdict ought to be," Bush said of Chauvin's trial. "The thing we learned after the storming of the Capitol is that our institutions held, and one of the institutions that is really important for the confidence of the American people is a fair judicial system, and I think that's what's playing out on our TVs right now."

Bush's interview with Hoda Kotb of the "Today" show was timed to the publication Tuesday of his new book, a collection of his oil paintings and stories titled "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants."

  • George W. Bush condemns the Republican Party as 'isolationist, protectionist,' and 'nativist' and says it's scaring people about immigration

    "It's an easy issue to frighten some of the electorate, and I'm trying to have a different voice," Bush said Tuesday of immigration.

  • George Bush Pleads With Congress To Be More 'Respectful' Of Immigrants

    "Please put aside all the harsh rhetoric about immigration. Please put aside tryin’ to score political points," urged the former president.

  • George W. Bush Laments Modern GOP’s ‘Nativist’ Tendencies

    Former President George W. Bush said recently that he would describe the Republican party today as “isolationist, protectionist and — to a certain extent — nativist.” Bush’s comments came during an interview on NBC’s Today after co-anchor Hoda Kotb asked how he would describe today’s GOP. Asked if he is disappointed with the Republican party he described, the 43rd president said it is “not exactly my vision, but I’m just an old guy they put out to pasture.” Kotb then asked if he believes a hypothetical Republican candidate who is “pro-immigration, pro- a path to citizenship for undocumented workers, pro-DACA, pro-reasonable gun control, pro-education funding for public schools” would “have a shot in 2024.” “Sure I think so,” Bush responded. “I think that it depends upon the emphasis. I think if the emphasis is integrity and decency and trying to work to get problems solved I think the proper person has a shot, yeah.” He added: “By the way, I think pro-immigration isn’t the right way to put it. I think border enforcement with a compassionate touch, that’s how I would put it because pro-immigration basically means let’s just open up the borders and nobody’s really for that and you can’t have a country that has open borders.” The comments come as Bush has begun promoting his new book, Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants. The former president says the mission of his book, which features portraits of American immigrants, is to help change Congress’ outlook on the country’s immigration policy. “Please put aside all the harsh rhetoric about immigration,” Bush said, addressing Congress in an interview with CBS News that aired Sunday. “Please put aside trying to score political points on either side.” He said he hopes to usher in a more “respectful tone” on Capitol Hill. Bush, a Republican who served as president from 2001 to 2009, has supported a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants given they pass a background check and pay any back taxes. In an interview with CBS’ Norah O’Donnell he said that the lack of substantial immigration reform was one of the greatest disappointments of his time in office. In his interview with Today, he suggested the system “really needs to be reformed and fixed,” adding that two things would help alleviate the crisis at the border: more judges and courts to process asylum cases and work visa reform. “There’s a lot of jobs that need to be filled and yet there are people willing to work hard to do so,” he said. He added that he believes some Republicans are not listening to his ideas on immigration “because you can score political points with the issue.” “It’s a beautiful country we have and yet it’s not beautiful when we condemn and call people names and scare people about immigration,” he said. “It’s an easy issue to frighten some of the electorate and I’m trying to have a different kind of voice.”