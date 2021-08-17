George W. Bush expresses "deep sadness" over Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Axios
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President George W. Bush said late Monday that he and former first lady Laura Bush had "been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan with deep sadness."

Why it matters: Bush ordered the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan to oust the Taliban and deny al-Qaeda of a safe haven to launch any more terrorist attacks on the U.S. following 9/11. He said last month that President Biden's decision to pull U.S. troops from Afghanistan would leave Afghan women and girls facing "unspeakable harm."

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What he's saying: The former president said in a statement that he, Laura Bush and the George W. Bush Presidential Center "stand ready as Americans to lend our support and assistance in this time of need" after the Taliban declared victory Monday following its seizure of Kabul.

  • The former first couple's "hearts are heavy for both the Afghan people who have suffered so much and for the Americans and NATO allies who have sacrificed so much."

  • Bush stressed that he's "confident that the evacuation efforts will be effective because they are being carried out by the remarkable men and women of the United States Armed Forces, diplomatic corps, and intelligence community."

  • In a message for the American personnel who served in Afghanistan, he added: "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and will always honor your contributions."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden was barreling toward perilous political waters. Then Afghanistan happened.

    The chaos surrounding the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan could dent confidence in his administration's competency.

  • They risked everything for the U.S. Now they're waiting for the Taliban to come knocking.

    "We should view this as a Dunkirk moment," members of Congress say.

  • Karl Rove says 'you bet' former President George W. Bush is 'deeply upset' about Afghanistan

    Former President George W. Bush is undoubtedly "deeply upset" over the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, according to a onetime top aide.

  • Ex-U.S. President Bush says U.S. must quickly aid Afghan refugees

    The Bushes said they were "confident that the evacuation efforts will be effective" with help from U.S. forces, adding: "Our most stalwart allies, along with private NGOs, are ready to help." While the couple said they felt "deep sadness" over the events unfolding in Afghanistan, they remained "steadfastly" optimistic that the nation's people were resilient, particularly younger Afghans who have grew up without the Taliban over the past two decades.

  • U.S. Democrats ride trains, buses to spotlight spending push

    U.S. Democrats are riding buses and trains and holding roundtable discussions this summer as they make the case that a government spending blitz backed by President Joe Biden is improving voters' lives ahead of 2022 congressional elections. In New Jersey last week, Representative Tom Malinowski rode a train with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to highlight the benefits of a $1 trillion infrastructure package that he said would upgrade train service, roads and bridges and water pipes in the state. "There's not a town among the 75 towns I represent that won't benefit in some way," Malinowski said at a news conference in the town of Westfield, a New York City suburb.

  • The defining image of Biden's Afghanistan exit

    Above, you see hundreds of desperate Afghans running alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it took off from Kabul yesterday.Driving the news: The amateur video played around the world, and this photo is atop front pages across America, making it a defining image of the exit debacle — and, many Democrats fear, Joe Biden's presidency. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA legendary Democratic operative, and strong Biden s

  • Russia Is ‘Enjoying’ America's Failure—and Cozying Up to the Taliban

    ReutersThe fall of Afghanistan’s capital city to the Taliban provided Russia’s state media with plenty of opportunities to churn out streams of anti-American propaganda, all while cozying up to the extremist militant group. Unfavorably comparing the U.S. pullout to the Soviet Union’s inglorious exit from the country known as the “graveyard of empires,” Russian government officials and state news outlets described the takeover as a total defeat for the mightiest nation on earth.Appearing on the s

  • Live updates: Hundreds flee Kabul on USAF jet, US military angry at lack of help for Afghans who aided them

    The Taliban seized Afghanistan's presidential palace on Sunday, taking control of the country. People are desperately trying to flee.

  • White House reacts as Taliban gain control of Afghanistan

    As Afghanistan falls to the Taliban, the Biden administration is standing by its plan to leave. The Secretary of State said there’s not much more the U.S. can do, and the Taliban advances were faster than forecasted.

  • Stranded in Kabul: 'It's a very tragic situation'

    He told Reuters via WhatsApp he used to work at the vast military camp of the German forces in Mazar-i-Sharif. The day after the Taliban seized Kabul he spoke from a rooftop in the Afghan capital where he has gone in hiding.

  • Biden says the U.S. military will defend personnel leaving Afghanistan with ‘devastating force’

    In a speech at the White House on Monday, President Biden warned that American personnel leaving Afghanistan will be defended against the Taliban with “devastating force, if necessary.”

  • With no deal for next year, Ryan Newman says he’s just trying ‘to live every day to the fullest’

    Uncertain if he will race NASCAR next season or if Sunday will be his last start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Ryan Newman is philosophical on the future.

  • Mask disputes, outbreaks make for rocky start of school year

    The summer surge of the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus made for a disruptive start of the school year in many parts of the country Monday as hundreds of thousands of children returned to classrooms and parents, administrators and governors clashed over whether masks should be required. Confusion reigned in several Texas school districts after the state Supreme Court stopped mask mandates in two of the state's largest districts, the day before the first day of school in Dallas. An Arizona judge upheld, at least temporarily, a mask mandate in a Phoenix district despite a new state law prohibiting such restrictions.

  • African fintech Pngme raises $15M for its financial data infrastructure platform

    Unbundling financial data through APIs and driving data-driven insights with value-add products in Africa keeps getting more exciting as major players continue to raise more money for scale. Less than a year after its $3 million seed round, San Francisco- and Africa-based fintech Pngme has snapped up another $15 million for its financial data infrastructure play. Octopus Ventures led the Series A round, with follow-on investment from Lateral Capital, EchoVC and Raptor Group.

  • Imprisoned Chinese citizen journalist not well, lawyer says

    A Chinese citizen journalist serving a four-year sentence after reporting on the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city of Wuhan is in ill health after staging a long-running hunger strike, according to a lawyer who spoke with her family. Zhang Zhan was hospitalized on July 31 and now weighs less than 40 kilograms (90 pounds), according to a message sent by Zhang Zhan's mother to a group on Chinese social media. Authorities notified the family that she was in poor health and told them to come to the prison, said Peng Yonghe, a lawyer who spoke with Zhang's mother about the visit.

  • Israeli firefighters battle blaze near Jerusalem for 3rd day

    Israeli firefighters worked for a third consecutive day on Tuesday to contain a wildfire that has consumed a large swath of forest west of Jerusalem and threatened several communities. Israel Fire and Rescue Service said that 110 firefighting teams accompanied by eight aircraft were working to combat the fire that has consumed around 20 square kilometers (7.7 square miles) of land, making it one of the largest wildfires in the country's history. On Monday Israel asked regional ally Greece for assistance in fighting the fire, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said he was also reaching out to Cyprus, Italy and France for possible assistance.

  • Poll: Support for Afghanistan withdrawal plummets as Taliban seize control

    The Morning Consult/POLITICO poll showed support dropping 20 percentage points since April.

  • Bella Hadid Just Wore Fashion’s Most Risqué Fall Trend

    It's allllll about showing some skin.

  • A timeline of the US withdrawal and Taliban recapture of Afghanistan

    Four months, almost to the day, since President Joe Biden announced a Sept. 11 exit from Afghanistan, the Taliban have retaken the country.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Growth Stocks -- Should You?

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has developed a reputation for bucking Wall Street's conventional wisdom. With that investment philosophy in mind, Wood has recently been buying stock in Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), taking advantage of the fact that share prices have fallen 19% and 21%, respectively, from their 52-week highs. In 2009, Bitcoin debuted as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, replacing financial institutions with blockchain software.