George W Bush reveals who he voted for in 2020 election – and it wasn’t Biden or Trump

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Former US president George Bush&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty)

Former US president George Bush

(AFP via Getty)

George W. Bush has revealed who he cast his ballot for in the 2020 presidential race, and the answer is not an obvious one.

The two-term US president told People that the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, did not receive his backing – and neither did current President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

Instead, the 74-year-old allegedly wrote-in a completely different candidate on his ballot, cast in McLennan County, Texas.

Mr Bush allegedly wrote the name of Condoleezza Rice, the first Black woman to serve as US secretary of state, instead of the candidates on offer.

She served from 2005 to 2009, during Mr Bush’s second term in office, and is currently the director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

"She knows it," Mr Bush told People of his decision to write-in Ms Rice for his vote. "But she told me she would refuse to accept the office."

Ms Rice, although a popular secretary of state and Bush administration official, said in the past that she was happy at Stanford and would not run for office.

Mr Trump, the former president, also reportedly asked Ms Rice to be his running mate in 2016, but she turned down the offer – paving the way for Mike Pence to become vice president.

During a promotional interview for an upcoming book of oil paintings of US immigrants, Mr Bush clarified comments made about the state of the Republican party on NBC’s Today show on Tuesday.

The former president described Republicans as being “isolationist, protectionist and to a certain extent nativist”, in remarks that the GOP afterwards critiqued.

“Really what I should have said – there’s loud voices who are isolationists, protectionists and nativists, something, by the way, I talked about when I was president,” Mr Bush told People.

“But I painted with too broad a brush,” he added, “because by saying what I said, it excluded a lot of Republicans who believe we can fix the problem.”

The remarks come days after another interview in which Mr Bush said Mr Trump was “undignified”.

“I feel a responsibility to uphold the dignity of the office, I did then and I do now, and I think it’s undignified to want to see my name in print all the time,” said Mr Bush of Mr Trump to CBS’s Sunday Morning.

Read More

Bush says Capitol riot made him 'sick'

Biden to make first overseas trip in office to UK, EU

Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California

Recommended Stories

  • The CDC Is Warning You Not to Eat Anything Made by This Company

    When you're grocery shopping, there are likely a number of factors that go into your purchasing decisions, from price to seasonality. However, at the moment, there's another crucial piece of information that should be informing your shopping choices: just how safe those groceries are in terms of your health.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just issued a food safety alert for all of the products from one particular brand due to serious health concerns. Read on to discover if you should be ditching these from your kitchen now. And if you want to protect your health, The USDA Just Issued an E. coli Alert for This Kind of Meat. All products from Jule's Foods have been recalled. On April 23, the CDC announced a food safety alert for all products produced by Jule's Foods. The day prior, Jule's Foods announced the recall of their full product lineup, including Jule's artichoke spinach dip (UPC 860388001569), Jule's black garlic cashew brie (UPC 860388001552), Jule's cashew brie (classic) (UPC 860388001507), Jule's truffle cashew brie (UPC 860388001514), and Jule's vegan ranch dressing (UPC 860388001521).The recalled products were sold in grocery stores in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas, and were also available for purchase online. And for more health and safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The foods may be contaminated with a strain of salmonella. According to the CDC, the Jule's products have been linked to a salmonella duisberg outbreak in the U.S. that's affected individuals in multiple states. Individuals who become sick due to salmonella exposure most frequently experience abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and fever, with symptoms typically resolving within a seven-day period.However, among certain people—particularly infants, adults over 65, and immunocompromised individuals—salmonella can result in more severe symptoms. The CDC reports that salmonella is responsible for approximately 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the U.S. each year. Thus far, there have been five reported cases of salmonella thought to be related to the consumption of Jule's products, two hospitalizations, and no deaths. Most people should not take antibiotics to treat the infection. If you have symptoms of a salmonella infection but are otherwise healthy, the CDC cautions against taking antibiotics to resolve the illness. "Antibiotics are typically used only to treat people who have severe illness or who are at risk for it," the agency says.While the type of salmonella affecting products in the Jule's recall typically has mild side effects, the CDC explains that its recommendations for care are unique to this strain, noting that other strains of the bacterium can cause more serious health issues, including typhoid fever. And for more safety hazards hiding in your home, If You Take This Popular Vitamin, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns. If you have these foods at home, take precautions beyond throwing them out. Anyone with Jule's products at home should throw them away or return them to the store from which they were purchased. "Do not eat, sell, or serve any recalled products," the CDC warns.However, just tossing the recalled products isn't sufficient if you want to stay safe. The CDC also recommends using hot soapy water or a dishwasher to wash any items or surfaces that may have come in contact with the recalled products; if you have any symptoms of a salmonella infection, contact a medical professional. And for more groceries you're better off ditching, The USDA Just Issued a Salmonella Warning for This Kind of Meat.

  • This Once-Thriving Seafood Chain Just Declared Bankruptcy

    New Orleans–inspired full-service chain The Lost Cajun, which was named one of the top franchises in 2020, has now joined the unfortunate group of restaurant businesses severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The gumbo-and-seafood concept has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, seeking protection after several of its locations closed down and with more closures pending.According to court documents reviewed by Restaurant Business, The Lost Cajun reported liabilities of more than $1.4 million and assets of about $338,000. The chain currently includes 25 locations across seven states, with the majority located in Colorado where it was founded. However, it expects to shut down more locations.RELATED: This Once Fast-Growing Burger Chain Is Close to Disappearing"A number of The Lost Cajun franchisees failed and those that remain open suffered significant revenue losses, with some indicating to the franchisor that closings are imminent," the company said in the filing.Founded in 2010 by Raymond "Griff" Griffin, the chain started franchising in 2018 and had dozens of locations in the pipeline at the time. While the company tried to alleviate its franchisees of some of the financial burden brought on by the pandemic, like eliminating franchisee fees and reducing employee salaries, some operators still went out of business.The company didn't outline reorganization plans in its court filing, but according to the Denver Business Journal, there still may be hope for the chain's survival. According to the company's LinkedIn page, 9 locations in Colorado are still open, and the chain is seeing some of its business returning.For more on recent restaurant closures, check out Parent Company of These 6 Restaurant Chains Just Declared Bankruptcy, and don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

  • The One Thing Stopping William & Harry From Reconciling, Say Insiders

    After last Saturday's deeply personal funeral for the Prince Philip, attended by only 30 family members and closest friends, Prince William and Prince Harry were seen talking as they walked back to Windsor Castle from St. George's Chapel. Duchess Kate had been walking with her husband when Harry caught up with them and she stepped back, giving the estranged brothers time to talk privately, which made international news. But according to those close to the situation, the brothers still have a long way to go. "That is all well and good," a royal insider told Best Life of the post-funeral walk-and-talk. "But a few words after a funeral do not indicate one way or the other that any real progress has been made in healing the hurt and mistrust that exists between Harry and William."That lack of trust is why William is hesitant to move forward in resolving his rift with Harry. "[William] is really struggling with it," a source said. "There has been a complete breakdown of trust since that interview with Oprah Winfrey. The prince has been both angered and shocked by the things his brother chose to discuss on American television."The source continued, "William and [Prince] Charles were very hurt by Harry's claims that they were both 'trapped' inside the institution. Harry's become a loose cannon who, along with [Duchess] Meghan, has the potential to do irreparable damage to the monarchy. [The royals] don't know what they might say next. Nothing has changed since Harry came back to the U.K. to reunite with the Royal Family."Read on to find out how the brothers' broken bond has grown more fragile and why it will be a long time—if ever—before it will be repaired. And for more on who's giving Harry the cold shoulder, find out why These 3 Royals Aren't Willing to Forgive Prince Harry, Says Source. Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey was just the beginning. In March, the Royal Family was thrown into chaos after the Winfrey interview in which Harry and Meghan alleged they had been subjected to institutional racism and that an unnamed family member had a conversation about the color of yet-to-be-born Baby Sussex's skin. The Duke of Sussex later told Winfrey off-camera that neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Philip had made the racist statements. Winfrey shared that information (with Harry's approval) the day after the broadcast during an interview with her close friend Gayle King on CBS This Morning.A few days after the interview, while on a visit to a London school, William was asked by a Sky News reporter if he had been in touch with his brother after the broadcast. "No, I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do," he responded.Soon thereafter, King revealed how that conversation went, announcing on CBS This Morning one week later that she'd called the Sussexes to see how they were holding up. The news anchor said she had spoken to Harry, who told her his conversations with his brother and father were "not productive." King went on to say Meghan was "upset" that no one from the Royal Family had reached out to her after the interview."William felt utterly betrayed by that," said a royal source. "Everything went from bad to worse." And for more on how Philip's death has changed the situation, check out The One Thing Harry&Meghan Must Do Now That Philip Has Died, Sources Say. Gayle King sharing details of private family conversations was the "final straw" for William. "William was infuriated after learning Harry had made Gayle King an unofficial mouthpiece for him and for Meghan," said a royal source. "It wasn't enough to make these very serious claims against the family themselves, now it seemed Harry was going to allow someone with a large media platform to share private conversations between him and his father and brother. How could William ever trust Harry with anything that was said from that moment on?"The continued coverage of the interview also led to further tensions between the Sussexes and the royals. An insider told Vanity Fair: "Harry was out in the cold after Oprah and then when details of private family conversations were leaked to Gayle King, it was the final straw."Now, insiders say, William wants some ground rules in place to ensure there will be no more leaks of private conversations between the brothers or with Prince Charles about the future of the monarchy. And for more on that, check out The One Thing William Must Do to Save the Monarchy, Say Insiders. William and Charles' talk with Harry after the funeral did little to ease tensions. There was no wake for Prince Philip, but after the funeral, there was a face-to-face meeting on the grounds of Windsor Castle between William, Harry, and Charles. Royals reporter Dan Wootton revealed in the Daily Mail that the Duke of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales took an unprecedented step that indicated just how deep their mistrust of the Duke of Sussex is at the moment. Charles and William made it clear they would only meet with Harry together so as to prevent any words from being misconstrued should they be leaked to the media. Kate, who had played peacemaker earlier in the day, also sat in for some of the talks, but no staffers were included."William needs to know he can trust Harry and that private conversations will stay private," an insider told the Vanity Fair. "Things need to be talked through, but this was not the occasion and everyone respected that. It's going to take more than speaking after a funeral to sort things out, but this is hopefully a start."A source told Best Life that Harry and William's "issues run very deep and are going to take time—and a lot of it—to rebuild the close relationship they once had." And for more royals news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The Queen is reportedly aligned with Charles and William. Despite his two-hour meeting with his father and brother, a source told Best Life, "Harry still harbors a great deal of resentments towards the Royal Family, and many members of the family are clearly not comfortable around him." Another source told The Mirror: "Harry didn't expect everything to be completely back to normal, but his feeling after seeing his family was there is a lot of ground to make up."The Duke of Sussex returned from the U.K. to his home in California on Wednesday to reunite with his son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and wife, who is pregnant with the couple's second child and did not travel to the funeral on the advice of her doctors. The prince left one day before the Queen's 95th birthday, the first she will spend without her husband of 73 years, but is reported to have spoken with Her Majesty privately during his visit.Russell Myers, royals editor of The Mirror, said on the popular ITV talk show Lorraine that Charles wanted to see his son again before he left, but was told Harry was on a "tight schedule" and had get back home to be with Meghan, who's likely now in her third trimester. Myers also said William and Charles are "still very hurt."The Express has reported that while Her Majesty still has great affection for her grandson and his family, she is very much on the side of William and Charles. MailOnline columnist Wootton reported a source told him: "The Queen has made it clear to senior advisers that she is united with Charles and William, and was disappointed with aspects of Harry and Meghan's interview." And for more on how Her Majesty is making moves since Philip's death, read up on The One "Drastic Change" the Queen Is About to Make Now, Insiders Say.Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

  • Joy Behar Apologizes for Repeatedly Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner: ‘I Just Didn’t Get Enough Sleep’

    ABC NewsJoy Behar issued a kinda-sorta apology after repeatedly misgendering celebrity activist Caitlyn Jenner during Friday’s broadcast of The View, claiming she simply hadn’t slept enough.During a panel discussion on Jenner’s longshot Republican bid for California governor, Behar called the former Olympic champion “he” multiple times. While addressing co-host Sunny Hostin, Behar brought up how Jenner has stacked her campaign team with former aides and advisers to former President Donald Trump.“He’s got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign. What do you think about that?” Behar asked. “I mean, that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself. That’s who is running his campaign—or her campaign, rather.”Despite the fact that she eventually corrected herself while questioning Hostin, Behar once again misgendered the reality TV star while wrapping up the segment.“I think that he should—she, rather—should take a seat and let somebody with the credentials take over a major state like California,” she declared.Coming back from a commercial break, Behar immediately addressed the issue. But her apology may have seemed somewhat lacking, especially considering how much she has boasted of her LGBTQ advocacy.“So first of all, let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up,” she said. “I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night.”She continued: “I had no intention of mixing them up and I tried to correct it immediately but, whatever, it just came out. So I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.”This wasn’t the first time Behar apologized for comments she made on Friday’s show, either. At the top of the broadcast, Behar introduced a segment about a parent demanding a Georgia school board end its mask mandate for young children by describing the mom as “bitching about it.”After co-host Meghan McCain objected to that characterization, Behar somewhat took it back.“Maybe I shouldn’t have said she was ‘bitching,’” she stated. “I apologize. It just slipped out.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Explosion at gender reveal party rocks several towns

    One New Hampshire family's gender reveal party was such a blast that it rattled towns, set off reports of an earthquake, and could be heard from across the state line, police said. Police in Kingston, a town not far from the Massachusetts border, received reports of a loud explosion Tuesday evening. The source was Tannerite — 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of it, police said.

  • ‘I held my fiancée’s sister’s baby, and she freaked out’

    A Reddit user asks if it's wrong to hold a baby that's in his care.

  • Trump accuses LeBron James of being ‘racist’ and ‘divisive’

    Trump's comments came after LeBron James tweeted a response to the police killing of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant.

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed Creamy 'Donut Filling' From A Steatocystoma

    It keeps on coming.

  • U.S. Supreme Court ponders cheerleader's profanity in free speech flap

    (Reuters) -A Pennsylvania teenager whose profanity-laced outburst on social media got her banished from her high school's cheerleading squad is in the spotlight at the U.S. Supreme Court this week, arguing "I shouldn't have to be afraid to express myself." Brandi Levy, who made her Snapchat post away from school and on a weekend, is at the center of a major case testing the limits of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech. The nine justices on Wednesday are set to hear arguments in the Mahanoy Area School District's appeal of a lower court ruling in favor of Levy that found that the First Amendment bars public school officials from regulating off-campus speech.

  • Mormon sex therapist ousted from faith for critiques

    A sex therapist in Utah who has publicly challenged her faith's policies on sexuality has been kicked out of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints following a disciplinary hearing. Natasha Helfer received a letter Wednesday from a regional church official explaining the reasons for her removal from the Salt Lake City-based church, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Helfer was disciplined by church leaders in Kansas, where she lived before moving to Utah in 2019.

  • ‘You’re old, impotent and an embarrassment’: Lincoln Project targets Trump with Mar-a-Lago advert

    The ad will air starting on Thursday in Palm Beach, Florida – where Mar-a-Lago is based

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed A Cyst And Pulled Out The Whole Sac

    "Ladies and gentlemen... the cyst sac 👏👏"

  • Woman confronts fly-tippers dumping rubbish then takes their van keys

    The quick-thinking woman spotted the builders dumping material as she was shutting her chickens away for the night.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • ‘Gaslighting 101’: Sen. Ted Cruz Ripped For One Of His Biggest, Boldest Lies Yet

    The Texas senator's latest attempt at revisionist history didn't go well.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to new sex trafficking charges as lawyer complains about jail treatment: 'It's the Epstein effect'

    The 59-year-old British socialite has been held without bail in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since her arrest last year.

  • Hunt for mother of 'hours old' baby found abandoned in a park

    Police have released pictures of the t-shirt the boy was wearing as they desperately search for his mother.

  • QB position still in spotlight for Patriots entering draft

    Four seasons ago, Patriots coach Bill Belichick entered training camp feeling like he had “the best quarterback situation in the league.” Tom Brady was his starter. Belichick traded Brissett to the Colts at the end training camp in 2017 and the next month shipped Garoppolo to the 49ers for a second-round draft pick.

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide

  • Pooch wins high school relay in Utah

    The crowd roared as the dog joined the varsity girls 4X200 relay at the 2021 Grizzly Invitational and passed each of the runners one by one before finally chasing down Logan High School's Gracie Laney on the home stretch.Holly nearly tripped Laney over as she passed the runner just before the finish line.In the end, Laney was awarded the win, and Holly walked away with the participation prize and the crowds adoration.