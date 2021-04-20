George W. Bush said he's troubled by 'the capacity of people to spread all kind of untruth'

Kelly McLaughlin
·2 min read
George W. Bush
George W. Bush. Stewart F. House/Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush said he's concerned by the spread of misinformation online.

Speaking with the "Today" show's Hoda Kotb in an interview on Tuesday morning, Bush said he was concerned about lies and falsehoods circulating on the internet.

"What's really troubling is how much misinformation there is and the capacity of people to spread all kinds of untruth," he said. "I don't know what we're going to do about that. I know what I'm going to do about it - I'm not on Twitter, Facebook, any of that stuff."

Bush told "Today" that the Capitol riot on January 6 made him feel "ill."

"The truth of the matter is that I was optimistic that we would survive that, because I believe so strongly in the institutional stability of our country," he said. "And it did survive - the Congress met and ratified the election. The courts met and are still meeting today to hold people to account for storming the Capitol."

More than 400 people have been charged in January's insurrection, which happened as Congress debated Electoral College votes.

Bush has previously said he was disturbed by the insurrection of a pro-Trump mob trying to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election, calling them "hostile forces."

"It undermines rule of law, the ability to express yourself in peaceful ways in a public square," Bush told The Texas Tribune in February. "This was an expression that was not peaceful."

