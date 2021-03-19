George W. Bush says the Capitol riot made him 'sick to my stomach'

Eat This, Not That!

For the last months top health experts—including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—have been warning that despite increased vaccination efforts, COVID-19 cases could likely surge again due to the increasing dominance of more highly transmissible variants. Now, their predictions are coming true. According to national data, the number of infections increased by more than 10 percent in 14 states this week compared to last. Even more, in half those states COVID-19 cases increased by more than 20 percent. And, experts warn that the pandemic is far from over. Read on to learn about where cases are on the rise—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 This Week, 14 States Have Seen Cases Increase—Up From Just 3 the Week Before According to the latest data, just one month ago, only three states—North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska—were experiencing increases of 10 percent or more. However, this week there are 14. They include Michigan, Delaware, Montana, Alabama, West Virginia, New Hampshire, Hawaii, Mississippi, Maine, Nevada, Connecticut, North Dakota, Idaho, and Maryland. 2 These States Have the Fastest Surges of Cases The biggest trouble states are Michigan, experiencing the fastest surge of cases (more than 50 percent this week compared to last), Delaware, 39 percent, Montana, 34 percent, Alabama, 31 percent, and West Virginia, 29%. 3 The COVID Expert Says “We Should Be Concerned” According to Darren Mareiniss, MD, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University, we should be very worried about this disturbing surge of infections. “Anytime we see significant numbers of rising cases, we should be concerned,” he tells Eat This, Not That! Health. While the CDC has been warning about the potential of a surge due to the more transmissible variants out of the UK, Brazil, and South Africa, Dr. Mareiniss maintains that while that could be the case, it is still not clear. 4 The Expert Warns: “The Pandemic Isn’t Over” No matter the reason behind the surge, he points out that it is a reminder that we aren’t yet at the finish line. “I’m afraid that people think the pandemic is over. Yes, we have vaccines and things are getting better. However, the pandemic is not over. These rising cases should emphasize that fact. We need to continue to be cautious,” he says. “It will continue until we have herd immunity as a result of vaccination and infection. RELATED: Doctor Warns “Do Not” Do This Before Your Vaccine 5 How to Stay Safe During the Rest of the Pandemic Dr. Mareiniss urges the importance of continued adherence to the recommended prevention methods. “We must continue to be vigilant of new strains that could evade our vaccines. Also, we need to continue social distancing and observing public health protocols.”So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.