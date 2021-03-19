George W. Bush says the Capitol riot made him 'sick to my stomach'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On Jan. 6, former President George W. Bush had a visceral reaction to the images being beamed from Washington of supporters of then-President Donald Trump storming the Capitol as lawmakers certified Joe Biden's electoral victory.

"I was sick to my stomach," Bush told Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith during an interview taped on Feb. 24 and shown Thursday at the SXSW conference. It was difficult to "see our nation's Capitol being stormed by hostile forces," Bush said, and the assault "disgusted" him to the point where he "did put out a statement, and I'm still disturbed when I think about it."

In that statement, Bush said the "scenes of mayhem" in Washington left him "in disbelief and dismay. It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic. I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement."

Bush did not attack Trump by name during his interview with Smith. When asked if he thought the 2020 presidential election was stolen, Bush replied, "No."

More stories from theweek.com
Is Rand Paul a real doctor?
Let informed people be jurors
Late night hosts find the lighter side of the cold war of words between Biden and Putin

Recommended Stories

  • The Chic Apron Michelle Obama Wears In Her New Netflix Food Show for Kids Is On Rare Sale

    If Michelle Obama wears something, we’re getting it. Such was the case with her $16 Inauguration Day mascara from Glossier, and now we’re wanting to copy her chef-approved outfit featured in her new food show for kids on Netflix. The series, called Waffles + Mochi, premiered on Netflix this week, and we couldn’t help but […]

  • Biden team shuts down bizarre Putin suggestion of live debate over ‘killer’ comments: ‘He’s quite busy’

    Putin shrugs off ‘killer’ remark from Biden saying ‘it takes one to know one’

  • Racist and militia violence ‘most lethal’ domestic threat, US intelligence reports in national security report

    A joint intelligence report on the state of domestic violence extremism assesses that racially and ethnically motivated violence as well violent militia groups present the “most lethal” threat among domestic threats. Perpetrators of racist violence are “most likely to conduct mass-casualty attacks” against Americans, according to a newly unclassified report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security. Domestic violence extremists, or DVEs, motivated by “a range of ideologies and galvanized by recent political and societal events” pose an “elevated threat” to the US in 2021, according to the report.

  • Bush: "I was sick to my stomach" seeing the Capitol insurrection

    Former President George W. Bush said the Capitol siege "disgusted" and "really disturbed" him in an interview with the Texas Tribune that was recorded Feb. 24 and streamed online Thursday.What he's saying: "I was sick to my stomach ... to see our nation's Capitol being stormed by hostile forces," he said. "And it really disturbed me to the point where I did put out a statement, and I’m still disturbed when I think about it."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Though he said the 2020 election was not stolen, as former President Trump has repeatedly stated, Bush denied that the Trump administration's claims — an impetus for the siege — put democracy at risk. "What’s putting democracy at risk is the capacity to get on the internet to spread" false information, he said. "But checks and balances work."The big picture: Bush released a statement calling the siege "sickening" and "heartbreaking" hours after the Jan. 6 riots. He'd added that he was "appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders." The FBI has arrested more than 300 people for their involvement in the insurrection and released footage of assaults on federal officers also on Thursday.Law enforcement plans to see the nationwide investigation through "to its conclusion," FBI director Christopher Wray said Thursday. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • COVID is Rising Fastest in These States, Warn Experts

    For the last months top health experts—including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—have been warning that despite increased vaccination efforts, COVID-19 cases could likely surge again due to the increasing dominance of more highly transmissible variants. Now, their predictions are coming true. According to national data, the number of infections increased by more than 10 percent in 14 states this week compared to last. Even more, in half those states COVID-19 cases increased by more than 20 percent. And, experts warn that the pandemic is far from over. Read on to learn about where cases are on the rise—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 This Week, 14 States Have Seen Cases Increase—Up From Just 3 the Week Before According to the latest data, just one month ago, only three states—North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska—were experiencing increases of 10 percent or more. However, this week there are 14. They include Michigan, Delaware, Montana, Alabama, West Virginia, New Hampshire, Hawaii, Mississippi, Maine, Nevada, Connecticut, North Dakota, Idaho, and Maryland. 2 These States Have the Fastest Surges of Cases The biggest trouble states are Michigan, experiencing the fastest surge of cases (more than 50 percent this week compared to last), Delaware, 39 percent, Montana, 34 percent, Alabama, 31 percent, and West Virginia, 29%. 3 The COVID Expert Says “We Should Be Concerned” According to Darren Mareiniss, MD, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University, we should be very worried about this disturbing surge of infections. “Anytime we see significant numbers of rising cases, we should be concerned,” he tells Eat This, Not That! Health. While the CDC has been warning about the potential of a surge due to the more transmissible variants out of the UK, Brazil, and South Africa, Dr. Mareiniss maintains that while that could be the case, it is still not clear. 4 The Expert Warns: “The Pandemic Isn’t Over” No matter the reason behind the surge, he points out that it is a reminder that we aren’t yet at the finish line. “I’m afraid that people think the pandemic is over. Yes, we have vaccines and things are getting better. However, the pandemic is not over. These rising cases should emphasize that fact. We need to continue to be cautious,” he says. “It will continue until we have herd immunity as a result of vaccination and infection. RELATED: Doctor Warns “Do Not” Do This Before Your Vaccine 5 How to Stay Safe During the Rest of the Pandemic Dr. Mareiniss urges the importance of continued adherence to the recommended prevention methods. “We must continue to be vigilant of new strains that could evade our vaccines. Also, we need to continue social distancing and observing public health protocols.”So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    The Congresswoman says war has been declared on ‘strong Republican women’

  • 23 times Kate Middleton wore clothes from Zara

    Kate Middleton loves to shop at Zara. From printed dresses to skinny jeans, take a look at some of her most iconic pieces from over the years.

  • 'He lied through his teeth': Morning Joe slams Bill Barr after report reveals China did not try to subvert US election

    Joe Scarborough says former attorney general should be held accountable

  • Russia recalled its ambassador to the US, a major snub, after Biden said he believed Putin is a 'killer'

    Biden agreed when asked during an ABC News interview this week whether Putin was a "killer," prompting a furious reaction from Moscow.

  • Biden to send 4 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico

    Mexico would receive 2.5 million doses and Canada would receive 1.5 million doses

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • Russia hosts Afghan peace conference, hoping to boost talks

    Russia hosted a peace conference for Afghanistan on Thursday, bringing together government representatives, the Taliban and international observers in a bid to help jump-start the country's stalled peace process. The one-day gathering was the first of three planned international conferences ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country, a date fixed under a year-old agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban. Moscow’s attempt at mediation comes as talks in Qatar between the Afghan government and the Taliban, still waging an insurgency, have stalled.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • More Inside Designer J.J. Martin’s Exuberant Milan Apartment

    Writer turned Designer J.J. Martin brings her home to life through a collection of vintage gems, and eclectic designs from her own line.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Democratic states and legislators are quietly working to bolster electoral access amid historic push to restrict voting

    Attempts to limit voting get more publicity but many deep-blue areas are working on less-noticed but significant efforts to expand the vote.

  • What is happening with migrant children at the southern US border?

    More than 13,000 migrant children are in US custody in a surge of arrivals to the US-Mexico border.

  • A man was found guilty of keeping live sharks in a pool in his basement with plans to sell them on the underground exotic fish market

    Investigators were tipped off after the man was arrested in Georgia with five sharks in the back of his truck.

  • Baby aspirin may help fend off worst coronavirus effects; US reports record 949 new variant cases; 539K US deaths. Latest COVID-19 updates

    Europe's top medicines regulator says AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, despite reports of unusual blood clots. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • Ex-wife of Trump Org executive has spoken to investigators 'multiple times'

    Jennifer Weisselberg said it appears investigators have been seeking information about her former father-in-law, Allen Weisselberg, the company’s CFO.