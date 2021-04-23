George W. Bush says he wrote in Condoleezza Rice's name in his 2020 election ballot

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
George W. Bush
George W. Bush. Stewart F. House/Getty Images

  • Former President Bush told People he voted for Condoleezza Rice in the 2020 presidential election.

  • He said he had told Rice, his secretary of state during his second term, about this.

Former President George W. Bush told People magazine that he wrote in Condoleezza Rice's name when voting in the 2020 presidential election.

He said he had told Rice, his former secretary of state, about it too.

"She knows it," he said. "But she told me she would refuse to accept the office."

Rice served as Bush's secretary of state during his second term as president, between 2005 and 2009.

Bush, a Republican, wrote her name instead of voting for Democrat Joe Biden or Republican Donald Trump.

Bush has long been critical of Trump's presidency, and The New York Times reported last June that Bush would not be supporting Trump's reelection. Bush was also one of the first high-profile Republicans to congratulate Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for winning the 2020 election last November.

