George Wagner IV trial date set

Feb. 4—PIKE COUNTY- The trial date for George Wagner IV has been set for late August after Wagner appeared in court Wednesday.

During a court hearing Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Judge Randy Deering announced the jury trial would take place on August 29, 2022. Wagner's trial, initially scheduled for April, was changed during the hearing along with other dates concerning the trial announced Wednesday.

In December, Judge Deering denied the motion to dismiss the eight aggravated murder charges against Wagner in the Pike County massacre case. Wagner, along with his father, George "Billy" Wagner III, have pleaded not guilty.

Wagner's brother Jake and his mother Angela pleaded guilty for their roles in the execution-style murders earlier this year in a plea deal to avoid the death penalty. During the hearing in December, Wagner's attorneys asked for the death penalty to be taken off the table. Judge Deering denied the request.

During Wednesday's hearing, Judge Deering also announced several other dates leading up to the trial, including two more pre-trial dates, March 7; April 4, Motion hearings, May 2; and May 16, Initial questioning of jurors July 5-14 and individual questioning August 8-22.

State prosecution also shared that the prosecution and defense would meet three days outside the courtroom.

On Tuesday Wagner's father, Billy Wagner, also appeared in court in Pike County, where his attorney asked the court that a jury trial date be scheduled no later than October 31, 2022. Bill Wagner III's attorney also requested another pre-trial date be scheduled no later than August 31 to discuss with others involved in the case.