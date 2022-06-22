George Wagner IV's brother and mother can testify against him in Rhoden murders, judge rules

Monroe Trombly, The Columbus Dispatch
George Wagner IV in a file photo from 2018.
George Wagner IV in a file photo from 2018.

George Wagner IV's younger brother and mother can testify against him during his upcoming aggravated murder trial, a Pike County judge ruled Tuesday.

George Wagner IV, his parents George "Billy" Wagner III and Angela Wagner, and his brother, Jake Wagner, were charged in the 2016 fatal shootings of eight members of the Rhoden family at three residences in Pike County.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner both pleaded guilty last year to their respective roles in the execution-style killings in 2016.

In exchange for his confession and plea, Jake Wagner will spend the rest of his life in prison and prosecutors agreed to drop the death penalty option for all four Wagners. In exchange for her plea, Angela Wagner will serve 30 years in prison.

As part of their plea agreements, Jake and Angela Wagner both agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the cases against George Wagner IV and Billy Wagner.

in this file photo, Edward &quot;Jake&quot; Wagner, center, wipes away tears on April 22, 2021 after pleading guilty to eight counts of aggravated murder and other charges in connection with the Rhoden/Gilley family homicides in Pike County on April 22, 2016. With him are his attorneys Gregory Meyers, left, and William Mooney, both of the Ohio Public Defender's Office.
in this file photo, Edward "Jake" Wagner, center, wipes away tears on April 22, 2021 after pleading guilty to eight counts of aggravated murder and other charges in connection with the Rhoden/Gilley family homicides in Pike County on April 22, 2016. With him are his attorneys Gregory Meyers, left, and William Mooney, both of the Ohio Public Defender's Office.

Attorneys for George Wagner IV had argued that letting his younger brother and mother testify against him would violate his due process rights.

"My client does have the right to confront any of the witnesses against him at trial and cross-examine those witnesses," defense attorney John Parker said Tuesday before Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering.

"But under the plea agreement they have struck with Jake, he has to follow the script," Parker said, referring to prosecutors.

Rhoden family homicides: Former prosecutor says length of time to trial isn't unusual

Special prosecutor Andrew Wilson countered by saying the state's case against George Wagner IV does not hinge on his brother's testimony.

"That's because Jake's proffer, Jake's cooperation, destroyed their defenses that they were coming up with," Wilson said. "It did not affect the state's case. What Jake's proffer did is affirm what the state already knew through its investigation."

Angela Wagner, right, listens to her attorney, Mark Hunt, left, Mark Hunt, during a hearing on Sept. 10, 2021, at the Pike County Courthouse in Waverly, Ohio, where she pleaded guilty to 14 counts stemming from the 2016 murders of eight members of the Rhoden family. Wagner, 50, was arrested along with her sons, Edward &quot;Jake&quot; Wagner and George Wagner IV, and her husband George &quot;Billy&quot; Wagner III in connection with the killings. Jake Wagner previously pleaded guilty to his role in the murders.
Angela Wagner, right, listens to her attorney, Mark Hunt, left, Mark Hunt, during a hearing on Sept. 10, 2021, at the Pike County Courthouse in Waverly, Ohio, where she pleaded guilty to 14 counts stemming from the 2016 murders of eight members of the Rhoden family. Wagner, 50, was arrested along with her sons, Edward "Jake" Wagner and George Wagner IV, and her husband George "Billy" Wagner III in connection with the killings. Jake Wagner previously pleaded guilty to his role in the murders.

Pike County Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering ultimately agreed with the prosecution and denied the defense's motion to prevent the testimony.

Deering last month denied a change of venue request for George Wagner IV's trial, which is scheduled for next month. He also ruled in April that a forensic expert could testify about shoeprint evidence investigators say they found at the crime scenes.

The Wagner family patriarch, George "Billy" Wagner III, is set to go to trial for his role in the Rhoden killings no later than Oct. 31.

Investigators have said disputes over custody and control of a toddler of Jake Wagner and Hanna May Rhoden, who attended Piketon High School, went to the prom together and had a child together, prompted the violence.

Pike County killings: A look back at what happened

A look at the Wagner family: They spoke to the Enquirer

Mike Miller, a former municipal court judge and prosecutor who now serves as a defense attorney with the Columbus law firm Kegler Brown Hill & Ritter, has followed the Pike County cases from afar.

"The prosecution now has two witnesses who allegedly are deeply involved in this case, as indicated by their pleas of guilty, and would know pretty much firsthand what transpired and what did not transpire," Miller said. "I would think this is a major step for the prosecution."

