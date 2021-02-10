George Wallace Jr. slams campus removal of father's name

  • FILE - In this June 11, 1963 file photo, Gov. George Wallace blocks the entrance to the University of Alabama as he turned back a federal officer attempting to enroll two black students at the university campus in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The University of Alabama at Birmingham has removed the name of four-term governor and presidential candidate George C. Wallace from a campus building over his support of racial segregation. A resolution unanimously approved by trustees Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, said Wallace rose to power by defending racial separation and stoking racial animosity. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE - Former four-term Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace makes a rare public appearance at Dannelly Elementary School in Montgomery, Ala., in this Wednesday, May 22, 1996, file photo. The University of Alabama at Birmingham has removed the name of four-term governor and presidential candidate George C. Wallace from a campus building over his support of racial segregation. A resolution unanimously approved by trustees Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, said Wallace rose to power by defending racial separation and stoking racial animosity. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
1 / 2

George Wallace Campus Building

FILE - In this June 11, 1963 file photo, Gov. George Wallace blocks the entrance to the University of Alabama as he turned back a federal officer attempting to enroll two black students at the university campus in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The University of Alabama at Birmingham has removed the name of four-term governor and presidential candidate George C. Wallace from a campus building over his support of racial segregation. A resolution unanimously approved by trustees Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, said Wallace rose to power by defending racial separation and stoking racial animosity. (AP Photo/File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The son of former Alabama Gov. George Wallace on Wednesday criticized a move to strip his father’s name from a campus building over his support of racial segregation.

George Wallace Jr. said the recent decision by trustees at the University of Alabama at Birmingham reflected only one part of the life of his late father, who apologized publicly for his racist stances and won his fourth and final term as governor with the support of Black voters in 1982. Wallace died in 1998, and multiple buildings around the state still bear his name.

While university trustees said the Wallace name remains a symbol of racial injustice to many, Wallace Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his father devoted the later years of his life to “promoting understanding, healing, brotherhood, and a recognition of our common humanity.”

“The action by the UA board of trustees offers solid evidence that even a deeply conservative state like Alabama is not immune to the dangers of the present-day ‘cancel culture’ and its efforts to view complex history and individuals in the most simplistic, one-dimensional terms,” he said.

A resolution unanimously approved by trustees last week said Wallace rose to power by defending racial separation and stoking racial animosity. A UAB building that was named after Wallace in 1975 is now called simply the Physical Education Building.

Wallace, who began his political career as a racial moderate, vowed “segregation forever” at his 1963 inaugural. He is often blamed for helping create a climate of racial animus that led to violent incidents including the bombing of Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963, when four Black girls were killed by a Ku Klux Klan bomb that went off on a Sunday morning.

The elder Wallace helped UAB become a top-notch medical school following the 1968 cancer-related death of his wife, Lurleen Wallace, who was elected governor in her husband's place in 1966 when he was barred by law from serving another term.

“The UAB campus that stands today was built largely through the efforts and vision of Gov. George Wallace, and no amount of sign-changing on building edifices can erase that irrefutable fact,” his son said.

Latest Stories

  • President Biden slaps Myanmar coup leaders with harsh sanctions

    President Biden has slapped a raft of harsh sanctions on the military commanders of Myanmar who last week overthrew the elected civilian government.

  • Germany 'offered $1bn if US dropped sanctions against controversial pipeline'

    A new political row has broken out over a controversial gas pipeline between Russia and Germany after Angela Merkel’s government was accused of offering to spend $1bn (£720m) on American gas if the US called off planned sanctions against the project. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will allow Russian gas to be pumped directly to Germany, but the US has threatened to impose sanctions on any company involved with the project, arguing it will make Europe too dependent on Russia for its energy needs. Lobbying group Environmental Action Germany (DUH) this week published a leaked letter from Olaf Scholz, the German finance minister, to Steve Mnuchin, the then US treasury secretary, dated last August. In it, Mr Scholz offered to invest $1bn on new infrastructure to import American liquefied natural gas (LNG) at German ports if the US dropped the planned sanctions.

  • Asian Man Beaten and Robbed of ‘Around $15K’ at Bank in the Bay Area

    In the latest of a new surge in anti-Asian attacks, a man was assaulted and robbed while trying to deposit “large sums of money” at a bank in San Leandro, California this week. The incident, which left the victim with minor injuries, occurred at the Bank of America branch at 1925 Marina Boulevard around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses tell me this older Asian man was making a deposit at the Bank of America along Marina in San Leandro & was attacked & robbed.

  • Lindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

    As Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to take over as the director of the Office of Management and Budget, sat Wednesday for her confirmation hearing, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the ranking Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, read aloud some reviews her former employees at the Center for American Progress left on Glassdoor over the last few years. Graham noted that Tanden, the president of CAP, referred the committee to the reviews, some of which were far from flattering about the management at the public policy organization, even when the overall experience was considered positive ("Great experience, terrible management," one read.) "All I can say," Graham said after going through some of the negative comments, "is that this is not the unifying pick that I was looking for in this position." CONFIRMATION HEARING: Sen. Lindsey Graham reads negative Glassdoor reviews of Center for American Progress under Neera Tanden after she referred committee to them: “‘1 out of 5 stars. Terrible absolutely horrible.’” pic.twitter.com/u6hKaZWg0W — Forbes (@Forbes) February 10, 2021 Republicans like Graham weren't the only ones to raise concerns about Tanden. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the committee, joined some GOP colleagues in questioning Tanden about some inflammatory comments she previously made on Twitter. "Your attacks were not just made against Republicans," he said. "There were vicious attacks made against progressives. People I have worked with." Sanders acknowledged lawmakers are used to such criticism, but he clarified that "it's important" to refrain from personal attacks and instead express "differences on policy." Tanden told Sanders she regrets her past remarks and will change her approach if confirmed. .@SenSanders says it's important to "minimize the level of personal and vicious attacks." Asks Neera Tanden if she'll have a different approach at OMB.@neeratanden: "Absolutely...social media does lead to too many personal comments and my approach will be radically different." pic.twitter.com/QB6FAtrWQr — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump the phone guy is backTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.The vast majority of Americans want another coronavirus stimulus package

  • Trump loyalist Josh Hawley ignores impeachment trial evidence by sitting in gallery to review paperwork

    Senator Josh Hawley, a bellwether of Donald Trump's "stop the steal" movement to overturn the 2020 election results, was watching the second day of impeachment proceedings against the former president from the gallery above the chamber. The Trump loyalist, a first-term Missouri Republican, was seen at various points with his legs crossed, his feet propped up on the chair in front of him, and reviewing some sort of paperwork in a manila folder, according to several reporters with a view of the room from their seats in the press gallery. Mr Hawley, along with Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and a handful of other Republicans, voted against the certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory on 6 and 7 January, even after a pro-Trump mob interrupted the day's proceedings with a bloody insurrection.

  • Army War College Commandant Suspended Pending Investigation

    Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian has been suspended until the completion of an investigation.

  • Romanians demand end to immersing babies in water during baptism after death of newborn child

    Tens of thousands of Romanians are demanding the country’s Orthodox Church bans the tradition of putting babies' heads underwater during baptism after an infant drowned while being christened. An online petition has now gathered over 63,000 names following the tragedy that took place on February 1 in the northern town of Suceava. According to reports, the priest completely immersed the six-week-old boy, who was also born prematurely, during the service, but halted when the baby stopped crying and started to turn blue around the lips. Despite being rushed to hospital, the child died the next day while in intensive care. Police have launched a criminal investigation. The child’s death has triggered an outbreak of anger in Romania against the Church, and prompted calls for it to scrap its ancient tradition of dunking babies three times during the baptism service. Vladimir Dumitru, a teacher and the organiser of the petition, has claimed the tradition often involves brutality and that it needs to be scrapped. “We do not demand the end of the practice of baptism but its modification so babies are not exposed to these unnecessary and absurd risks,” Mr Dumitru wrote on the petition page. He added that immersion should be replaced with a “symbolic sprinkling of water on the baby’s head”. Maria Stamatin, a doctor from the intensive care unit at the maternity hospital in the town of Iasi, in north-eastern Romania, warned that even a small amount of water getting into the lungs of a young baby can be very dangerous. “Especially when the children are newborn, a minor amount of water can provoke a cardiorespiratory arrest and, if there is not a rapid intervention, even the death of the baby,” Dr Stamatin told Libertatea, a Romanian newspaper. In the wake of the tragedy Vasile Banescu, a spokesperson for the Romanian Orthodox Church, called for prosecutors to speed up the investigation into the incident. He also encouraged churches to change their practices, recommending they sprinkle holy water over babies instead of doing total immersion. Priests contacted by Libertatea told the newspaper that while many of them preferred to sprinkle water on the head they felt under pressure from the Church’s hierarchy to conform to tradition and immerse the baby completely three times. Although still widespread across the Orthodox world, dunking popularity is on the wane, with more and more parents opting for the safer and less distressing practice of immersing only the baby's body and sprinkling water over its head. Concerns have been raised about the practice of dunking babies in other countries with Orthodox populations such as Cyprus and Russia after videos surfaced of children being fully and violently immersed in water despite screaming with distress. Traditionalists argue that despite the dangers of dunking, most children escape unharmed from the practice. Archbishop Teodosie Petrescu, an influential cleric from the conservative wing of the Romanian Orthodox Church, has rejected calls for changes to the baptism tradition. “There’s no way for the ritual to change,” said Archbishop Petrescu. “These canons of faith will be available for another thousand years. That is why we will not change. We’re not intimidated.” The archbishop also told the television broadcaster Antena3 that he prefers to baptise babies in cold water because it apparently “sharpens” their spirituality and is good for their health.

  • Teens Charged Over Rape and Murder of Milwaukee Woman

    Two teenagers have been charged in connection with the rape and death of Ee Lee in Washington Park, Milwaukee in September 2020. Violent crime: Lee, 36, was found unconscious, still breathing but with severe injuries and undressed below the waist in Washington Park by "bystanders" on Sept. 16, 2020. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Lee was sexually assaulted and identified blunt force trauma to her head as the cause of her death.

  • Dominion says it had to hire detectives to track down Sidney Powell to serve her with its $1.3 billion lawsuit

    Dominion Voting Systems is suing Sidney Powell, a Texas lawyer who pushed a false conspiracy theory that the company helped President Biden defeat former President Donald Trump, for defamation, but it hasn't be easy tracking her down to serve her with the $1.3 billion, the company said in a court filing Tuesday. Dominion had to hire private investigators to chase Powell "across state lines," incurring "unnecessary expenses for extraordinary measures to effect service," the company said. A lawyer for Powell, Howard Kleinhendler, disputed Dominion's claim, telling Politico his client "regularly travels as part of her work," and in recent months "has had to take extra precautions concerning her security, which may have made serving her more difficult." But "Ms. Powell had no reason to evade service as she looks forward to defending herself in court," he added. Powell requested more time to respond to Dominion's lawsuit in a court filing Monday. Dominion said it has no problem giving Powell until March 22 to respond but wanted to note its troubles reaching her for "the record." Powell spent months pushing baseless claims about the November election, including one that Dominion was part of a global communist plot, involving the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez, to flip the election to Biden. She served for a while on Trump's legal team before he temporarily cut ties with her after a particularly off-the-rails press conference. Powell was kicked off Twitter for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. More stories from theweek.comTrump the phone guy is backTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.The vast majority of Americans want another coronavirus stimulus package

  • President Biden urges Congress to expedite stimulus payments: ‘We don’t have a second to waste’

    For those who have been waiting for their next stimulus checks, It appears President Joe Biden is now urging Congress to expedite them. Immediately following his inauguration, Biden proposed his $1.9T stimulus proposal and has been pushing to gather support for it ever since. “I’m calling on Congress to act quickly and pass the American Rescue Plan.”

  • Trump supporter arrested after threatening Mitch McConnell’s grandkids on Parler

    Mr Houck accused of posting numerous threatening messages on Parler in lead up to and after Capitol riot on 6 January

  • Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison for 16 years

    A former campus police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, an adult model who posted racy photos online, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday by a judge who said the man still hadn't taken responsibility for the death.

  • How to Maximize Social Security With Spousal Benefits

    If you are or were married in the past, you may be eligible to apply for spousal Social Security benefits. "Spousal benefits are often underutilized," says Ken Moraif, a certified financial planner at Retirement Planners of America in Plano, Texas.

  • Trump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.

    Former President Donald Trump was, by all accounts, furious at his impeachment trial defense team, especially lead lawyer Bruce Castor, panned across the board for his odd, rambling opening statement. "Cocooned at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump watched as his defense attorneys responded to an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers with a series of dry, technical, and at times meandering arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings," Politico reports. "As they droned on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the sharp contrast between their muted response and the prosecution's opening salvo." But Trump, watching the trial on Newsmax, wasn't just dismayed at Castor's low-energy performance and the bad reviews from allies and senator-jurors, Politico reports. Castor declined to use "graphics or a video — tools his TV-obsessed client had hoped to deploy." And the former president was upset Castor "wore an ill-fitting suit and at one point praised the case presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers," The Washington Post adds, even though Trump himself was reportedly also impressed with the impeachment managers and their video presentation. And Castor notably "did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election," The Associated Press notes. He called Trump a "former president," said he "was removed by the voters," and argued that Americans are "smart enough to pick a new administration if they don't like the old one, and they just did." Trump continues to insist falsely that he actually won the election, and this "big lie" — that the election was "stolen" from him — undergirds his entire impeachment trial. Castor was using Trump's status as former president to make his case, rejected by the Senate, that it's unconstitutional to try a president after he leaves office. In fact, "Trump initially pushed his impeachment lawyers to make the baseless case that the election was stolen," the Post reports, "an approach they ultimately rejected while still arguing that the First Amendment protects their client's right to share misinformation and false claims." More stories from theweek.comTrump the phone guy is backThe vast majority of Americans want another coronavirus stimulus packageLindsey Graham reads Neera Tanden negative Glassdoor reviews from old employees during confirmation hearing

  • Singaporean Professor Lectures for 2 Hours, Dies Inside After Realizing He was Muted the Whole Time

    Dong Wang is an associate professor from the Department of Mathematics at the National University of Singapore (NUS). YouTube users who claim to be in the class reported that they had done "all sorts of things" to get his attention, but he simply ignored them.

  • Brand formerly known as Aunt Jemima reveals new name

    The old Aunt Jemima brand and logo was based on a racist "mammy" stereotype.

  • Four years into voyage and metres from land, tanker crew still stuck aboard

    Nearly four years into their odyssey at sea, the five-member crew of oil tanker MT Iba is tantalisingly close to shore, yet still unable to set foot on dry land. What started out as a regular seafaring job turned into what the men call a nightmare, when the tanker's owner, Alco Shipping, fell into financial trouble and stopped paying their salaries 32 months ago. Life aboard the ship has been arduous, said Indian engineer Vinay Kumar.

  • Man who killed 2 in Wisconsin had long criminal history

    A man who killed two men in eastern Wisconsin before being fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy had a history of criminal offenses dating back more than a decade, officials said. Nicholas Pingel, 30, had recently been released from prison and had struggled with mental health issues, according to the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Family members and others said Pingel struggled with substantial mental health issues and was disconnected from relatives in the week before the shootings.

  • Trump reportedly avoided calling Biden a 'predator' in ads because it would 'open up his own can of worms'

    Former President Donald Trump apparently had his limits when it came to attacking his political rivals. Throughout the 2020 campaign season, Trump had the final say over which campaign ads made it onto the air and which were tossed out. He made those decisions at regular White House viewing sessions, where his top White House aides and campaign officials would gather to laugh at and workshop ads, including some too "out there" even for the former president, Axios reports. A few times a month, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale would bring his laptop to the White House and sit "so close" to Trump that it sometimes "bothered" him, a source tells Axios. Parscale would then play through a reel of campaign ads, including many inspired by "young, pro-Trump fans who sent their ideas" to him, Axios continues. One targeted CNN's Don Lemon and his coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests, while another showed President Biden coughing to allege he was unwell, a source said. Trump would often "burst out laughing" at some of the wilder spots, but then conclude they were too "brutal" or "weren't worth the backlash" he'd get, the source told Axios. One subject Trump particularly avoided was Biden's inappropriate touching of women, Axios reports. At one point, Trump's campaign drew up an ad featuring clips of women who'd accused Biden of inappropriate contact, and then finished with a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris declaring "I know a predator when I see one." But as one source close to the campaign said, "He never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden, because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms." Read more about Trump's campaign ad critiques at Axios. More stories from theweek.comTrump the phone guy is backTrump still hasn't conceded his election loss. But his impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor did, several times.The vast majority of Americans want another coronavirus stimulus package

  • Covid may become just 'sniffles', says scientist, as Tories urge no more lockdowns pledge

    A leading Covid scientist has floated the idea that people may simply get the "sniffles" when they catch the virus in the future. It came as Tory MPs called for ministers to make a promise of no more lockdowns when they reopen the country. Prof Andrew Pollard, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said the "jury is out" about whether new Covid vaccines will be needed to combat mutant strains but expressed hope those already developed can stop severe cases. "If people have just got the sniffles then I think our job is done," Prof Pollard told MPs on Tuesday as he looked ahead to the coming years during an event hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus. With scientists increasingly talking about an annual Covid jab and warning that the virus will not disappear entirely, MPs are considering how to balance the long-term needs of protecting people and rebuilding the economy. Conservative backbenchers eager to see restrictions loosened as soon as is realistically possible have told The Telegraph they want Government ministers to make assurances that nationwide lockdowns will not be repeated. The idea is that to kickstart the economic recovery – getting businesses to reopen and triggering a spending boom – company bosses and workers have to be reassured that the lifting of the rules will not be reversed weeks later.