George Washington's birthday to be celebrated in Bridgewater with traditional cherry pie

The Washington Camp Ground Association will hold its annual meeting and celebration of George Washington's birthday at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Somerville Elks on Union Avenue in Bridgewater

Guest speaker will be Arthur Lefkowitz, the author of several books on the Revolution, including "George Washington's Revenge: The 1777 New Jersey Campaign and How General Washington Turned Defeat into the Strategy That Won the Revolution."

Lefkowitz will speak on "Washington's Brilliant Defense of New Jersey in 1777."

The Washington Camp Ground Association owns a portion of the land where Washington and the Continental Army camped during the summer of 1777 and in the winter of 1777-78. The site is on Middlebrook Road north of Bound Brook between Vosseller and Mountain avenues.

The Washington Camp Ground Association hosts an annual Fourth of July ceremony at the campground where the Declaration of Independence is read and citizenship awards are presented to students.

More: What is open and closed on Presidents Day? Here is what you need to know

The Hopkinson flag, adopted by the Continental Congress on June 16, 1777, was flown over the Continental Army encampment on July 4, 1776, the day when the Declaration of Independence was adopted.

Sunday's meeting will feature the Association's annual business meeting, brunch and a program. Cost is $30 for members and $40 for non-members.

Traditional cherry pie will be served.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: George Washington birthday celebration in Bridgewater NJ Feb. 18