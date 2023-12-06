George Washington's route to Waterford could be designated as a national historic trail

Washington's Trail in western Pennsylvania could become part of a National Historic Trail if legislation sponsored by a group of congressional members becomes law.

The bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, of Butler County, R-16th Dist., in November would direct the Secretary of the Interior to study the feasibility of designating George Washington's route from Williamsburg, Virginia, to Fort LeBoeuf as a trail of national historical interest.

The statue of George Washington in Waterford commemorates Washington's visit to Fort LeBoeuf in 1753.

George Washington, at age 21, was dispatched on a 500-mile journey to the French fort that once stood at present-day Waterford by Virginia Gov. Robert Dinwiddie in October 1753. The French had building a series of forts, including Fort Presque Isle in Erie, in violation of treaties "now subsisting between the two Crowns" of England and France, according to English colonial officials.

Washington was ordered to work with Native American tribes to gather information on the French forces.

He also carried a letter to the French commander of Fort LeBoeuf directing him and his troops to vacate. The French did not leave, and the French and Indian War soon followed.

What are national historic trails?

"By designating Washington's Trail as a national historic trail, we create an opportunity to preserve this history, to build community pride, to connect communities, promote economic revitalization, and create jobs while telling this story of George Washington and the birth of our nation," Kelly said in a statement.

Washington's route from Virginia went through Maryland, present-day West Virginia, and Butler, Venango, Mercer, Crawford and Erie counties in Pennsylvania.

Co-sponsoring Kelly's bill are Pennsylvania Republicans Glenn Thompson and Guy Reschenthaler and Democrats Summer Lee and Chris Deluzio as well as West Virginia Republican Alex Mooney.

National Historic Trails are part of the National Trails System created by Lyndon Johnson in 1968. There are 21 National Historic Trails nationwide.

Washington's Trail is a designation of Washington's route through western Pennsylvania by the Butler-based Washington's Trail 1753 nonprofit in 2000.

Commemorating the past: Here's where you can find Pennsylvania historical markers throughout Erie County

Contact Valerie Myers at vmyers@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Bill aims to make Washington's Trail part of national trails system