George Washington's turbulent retirement

Through eight grueling years of the Revolutionary War, and another eight as the first President of the United States, George Washington was sustained by a dream … of the day he would return to Mount Vernon, his beloved plantation high above the Potomac River, where at 65 years old he aspired to a peaceful retirement as a farmer.

But that's not quite how it turned out. "He got anything but a peaceful retirement," said biographer Jonathan Horn. "His retirement was filled with controversy, intrigue, and personal torment."

Horn is the author of "Washington's End: The Final Years and Forgotten Struggle" (published by Scribner, a part of ViacomCBS), which begins where most Washington biographies end – as he rode off into the sunset.

But at Mount Vernon, he quickly became restless. Horn compares him to a lion in a cage.

"He was waiting for news from the capital of Philadelphia … he'd be pacing back and forth," Horn said. "He could go for miles on this piazza."

The year was 1798. France was attacking American ships at sea, and war with the former ally seemed imminent. Washington was named commander in chief of the new army, even though, according to the Constitution, that title belonged to President John Adams. Even though, Washington accepted the position, and just over a year after stepping down as president, he was back in Philadelphia.

"So, he just couldn't let go?" said CBS News chief Washington correspondent Chip Reid.

"It was really hard to let go," Horn said. "He had created this country. This country is his legacy. And he's worried about what's going to happen to it."

His prized reputation took a beating, as enemies – including former friends Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe – condemned him for acting like a king.

"So, that should dispel the idea that all of our founding fathers were good friends," said Horn.

In a remarkable parallel to today's politics, Washington's Federalist Party accused France of meddling in the presidential election at the request of Jefferson and his fellow Republicans.

The so-called quasi-war with France soon cooled off, and Washington returned to Mount Vernon. Though he was just 66 years old, he was plagued with a series of torments, including his health.

As Horn writes: "His hands are not as steady as they once were. His back stoops. His hearing has weakened but not so much that he does not hear the whispers about his senility. His memory, always bad, has become worse. His vision has declined."

But perhaps worst of all, his teeth were gone, replaced by dentures, not made of wood as the old story goes, but of ivory, animal teeth, and human teeth (possibly from enslaved people he owned). It's no wonder Washington rarely smiled.

