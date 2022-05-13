George Weston (TSE:WN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.66

George Weston Limited's (TSE:WN) dividend will be increasing to CA$0.66 on 1st of July. This will take the dividend yield from 1.6% to 1.6%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

George Weston's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, George Weston's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 15.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

George Weston Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.44 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$2.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% a year over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that George Weston has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like George Weston's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for George Weston that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is George Weston not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

