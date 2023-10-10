George Will's Wife Disagrees With His New Column For An Understandable Reason

Conservative columnist George Will just wrote a piece for The Washington Post urging Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) to drop out of the presidential race. And the Post wants you to know that Will’s wife, Mari Will, disagrees with the premise ― although once you know the facts, you can’t really blame her.

Scott, one of many Republicans seeking the party’s presidential nomination, is currently favored by only 2.4% of GOP voters, according to RealClearPolitics.

In a column posted Tuesday, Will suggested that Scott could better serve the country if he dropped out of the presidential race and instead endorsed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley:

This is the South Carolina senator’s choice: He can acknowledge that his energetic campaigning has failed to enkindle sufficient enthusiasm and depart as he campaigned, cheerfully. Or he can try to become someone whom, to his credit, he has no aptitude for being — another peddler of synthetic anger, stoking today’s rage culture.

Will’s column isn’t especially remarkable on its own. But it’s topped with what Mediaite describes, correctly, as an “all-time disclosure note”:

Disclosure: The columnist’s wife, Mari Will, an adviser to Republican presidential candidate Sen.Tim Scott (S.C.), disagrees with this column.

Scott reacted to the column by telling CNN’s Eva McKend, “I guess this just proves there are mixed marriages.” He added that he has no plans to drop out of the race.

I asked Scott about this George Will column calling on him to drop out. Will's wife Mari Will is advising Scott's campaign, disagrees w/ her husband.



“I guess this just proves there are mixed marriages," he told me, said “of course" he will stay in racehttps://t.co/U81OGRJj2I — Eva McKend (@evamckend) October 10, 2023

