George Young: We must reimagine our law enforcement system

I have hesitated to respond to the latest incident of law enforcement acting outside of the bounds of their legal and designed responsibility (which in and of itself is problematic) because it occurred in Memphis, Tennessee.

As someone who was born and raised in Shelby County, many of my friends and acquaintances have asked if I knew the family. I have to quickly say I did not and remind them of the large African American population of Memphis and Shelby County. Part of my hesitation was due to digesting the facts of this incident: Five African American police officers were initially pointed out as the aggressors, and the chief of police in Memphis is an African American woman, all of which added to my hesitancy to respond.

The quick response of the chief to denounce the actions and to distance herself and the department from these officers was unusual when reviewing other similar acts of violence under the cover of law. The restrained response of the union representative of the police district and the somewhat different types of descriptive words used to talk about this particular incident also made me stop and think.

In my estimation, anytime law enforcement is involved in an encounter where citizens are harmed, I want to ensure that law enforcement personnel enact measures to protect themselves first and foremost. My prayers are for their safety, but after the fact, I want to know what could have been done to protect the sanctity of life of the citizen, too. This incident turned my stomach and caused me to pray, just as all the other acts of police violence have done.

There is no gradation, particularly when you feel threatened whenever the police get behind you or beside you and you have experienced or seen these incidents. This is one reason we hear cries of “abolishing the police and prisons!” It is not about changing the tactics of law enforcement; it is about changing the foundation of the origins of law enforcement. Embedded in the mentality of the training is the beliefs of those who created the police to hunt down and “handle” formerly enslaved individuals.

We must be part of reimagining the system. I have been excited about participating with organizations that are putting this idea of reimagining the system to work. “Reimagine” the criminal legal system to better serve the needs of a different population while keeping us safe and sharing a comfort of cooperation as we create a system that makes room for the trauma of racism, the depth of mental health problems, the diversity of backgrounds and the fulfillment of “to serve and protect.” I think we can do it; I believe we can do it.

We have some hard and harsh realities to face, yet that is the struggle we must engage in to make our nation accountable for the foundation of violence and force upon which it was created. Land Acknowledgments and Labor Acknowledgments are a good beginning and a good practice. Reimaging our criminal legal system is part of that movement. Join me, please!

George E. Young

Sen. George Young represents Oklahoma City's District 48 in the Oklahoma Senate and serves as pastor at Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Guest column: We must reimagine our law enforcement system