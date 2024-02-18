Georgetown city leaders shutter downtown bar with more than 100 police calls

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown city leaders are shuttering a downtown bar with a history of violence that’s forced police to respond more than 100 times just over the last two years.



The city council on Thursday voted unanimously to revoke a business license for Mingz Bar and Grill, which opened in 2015 along North Merriman Road.



“It’s a matter of time before someone gets killed,” police chief William Pierce said during a public hearing ahead of the vote.

Owner Monta Moore’s business was declared a public nuisance under city code on Oct. 9. Over the prior six months, police responded to 60 calls for incidents ranging from assaults and disorderly conduct to gunshots.

And on Aug. 10 during a SLED compliance check, officers arrested two people on drug possession charges, according documents provided to city leaders.



“My experience with Mingz is little to no cooperation at all. Prior to Oct. 1, we have spoken to the owner several times about the need to mitigate or abate those issues and it went nowhere,” Pierce said.



For her part, Moore explained that the illegal activity mostly occurred in the Mingz parking lot. She also looked into hiring private security but couldn’t afford it, Georgetown Police Staff Sgt. Blair Cribb testified.



“None of these fights happen inside my bar. It happens outside, and I’m not trying to put no blame on nobody but I have no control over what people have in their car,” Moore said. “When I go out to clear the parking lot on my own, I’m scared for my life.”



Cribb said authorities have tried to work with Moore to avoid closing down a local business.

“But seven different gun calls at this business? That’s unacceptable, and that’s why we’re where we are now.”

* * *

