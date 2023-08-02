Georgetown County lands $32M manufacturing plant, first US site for Italy-based company

An Italy-based company has chosen Georgetown County as the site of its first U.S. manufacturing plant — a nearly $33 million investment expected to bring 50 jobs.

Zilmet, a global expansion tank and exchanger producer, said in an Aug. 1 press release that construction of a 150,000-square-foot plant along Technology Drive in Andrews should be done by late 2024, with production to begin the following year.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with South Carolina and Georgetown County. This new facility will allow us to better serve our U.S. customer base in addition to freeing up existing capacity in Italy for our European and worldwide demand,” Zilmet USA general manager Scott Jacobsen said in a statement.

Founded in 1955, Zilmet established its U.S. presence in Rhode Island a decade ago. A global leader in the production of expansion vessels and heat exchangers to more than 100 countries, officials said increased worldwide demand and more production capacity required a U.S. plant.

“For this company to be establishing their first U.S. manufacturing facility here in the county speaks volumes. It continues to show that Georgetown County is the perfect place to work, eat, play and live,” Georgetown County Council chairman Louis R. Morant said in a press release.