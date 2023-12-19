Georgetown crews responding to vehicle accident with multiple trapped

TechCrunch

As part of an international law enforcement investigation, the FBI and the Dutch Financial Intelligence and Investigation Service have seized the websites of a crypto mixer that was allegedly used by North Korean hackers and several cybercriminals to launder stolen funds and obfuscate transactions. On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the government’s department that administers and enforces sanctions against foreign people and organizations, announced that it had sanctioned Sinbad, a Bitcoin mixer that “serves as a key money-laundering tool” for the Lazarus Group, a prolific hacking group widely believed to be working for the North Korean government. OFAC said in a statement that the Sinbad crypto mixer processed “millions of dollars’ worth of virtual currency from Lazarus Group heists,” including part of the proceeds from the massive 2022 hacks of Horizon Bridge and Axie Infinity, which resulted in $100 million and $625 million, respectively.