Georgetown’s New Degree: Tackling, Not Just Talking About, Climate Change

At our current rate of economic development, humanity is using resources that would be required of 1.7 Earths. “We don’t have more than one planet in order for us to continue doing business as usual,” says Dr. Maria Petrova, assistant director of the Georgetown Environment Initiative at Georgetown University. “The whole Earth is at stake.”

To tackle the threats we face (and will continue to face) from the effects of human activity on the ecosystem, Georgetown University has launched a new master’s degree: the Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability Management.

A cross-school collaboration between the McDonaugh School of Business, the Georgetown Environment Initiative, and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, the MS-ESM program integrates business and science to help students approach today’s challenges. It’s spearheaded by Vishal Agrawal, McDonough School of Business’ associate professor and academic director of the Sustainable Business Fellows program and the Certificate in Sustainable Business; Alexander Sens, Graduate School of Arts and Science interim dean and professor of classics; and Dr. Maria Petrova, assistant director of the Georgetown Environment Initiative.

ENVIRONMENTAL THREATS OF TODAY

Alexander Sens

“We can’t just worry about these problems,” Agrawal says. “It’s time to actually solve them and make a difference. That’s what we’re hoping this degree will do. And that requires partnering across industries, fields, and disciplines.”

With the goal to graduate leaders who can bridge the gap between environmental science and business for a more sustainable future, this 11-month master’s degree begins August 2022. “We need to recognize that the way we’ve been operating in business leads to nowhere, and we need to change course,” says Petrova. “Our next business leaders must be equipped with a framework to face climate change problems now and in the future.”

Our climate is heating at a rapid rate; according to the latest IPCC report released on August 9, 2021, the impacts of climate change will continue to worsen unless we have extensive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

It’s no surprise, then, that heat waves, drought, flooding, and depletion of natural resources will become increasingly pronounced in a matter of a few years. “There’s a tipping point beyond which all of these natural processes will accelerate very quickly,” continues Petrova.

“We need to understand what these natural processes are and how we can anticipate, manage, and solve them.”

COMBINING SCIENCE AND BUSINESS TO ADDRESS CHALLENGES

To navigate the rapidly changing ecosystem, Petrova, Agrawal and Sens believe that future business leaders need to have a solid understanding of environmental science and sustainability.

Agrawal says that advancing any sustainability strategy and making better decisions for the environment requires a business case. But it’s not just about business; leaders must understand the science behind climate change to make decisions that better the footprint of their organization. “A lot of businesses would like folks who could be the liaison between the environmental scientists and the core business folks,” says Agrawal. “This program’s unique blend of both is meant to help graduates create feasible and implementable change.”

Since approximately 60 million jobs are estimated to be created as we transition to a green economy, now is the time for students to equip themselves with relevant skills. Plus, even if a student’s post-graduation role in an organization isn’t directly related to the environment or sustainability, it’s imperative to learn how to tackle future challenges. “A big part of most people’s jobs today will be working on sustainability issues due to the way the world is rapidly changing,” he says. “We’re training students to be a new wave of leaders who are going to work not just for businesses, but all kinds of organizations to reduce impact.”

THE CHANGING VIEW OF BUSINESS

According to Agrawal, many people think about sustainability and business as antagonistic. However, he’s seen organizations reduce costs and future risk by changing the way they operate. “A lot of companies are actually able to create new revenue streams and business models by embracing sustainability,” he says.

At the forefront of driving change are consumers; Petrova explains that they’re becoming increasingly concerned with how organizations are responding to the needs of climate change, and are paying close attention to the ways in which they reduce the use of natural resources and waste. “Consumers want to see sustainable products and they want to hold businesses accountable for everything that they’re doing,” she says.

The weight of each business decision is becoming heavier, and Agrawal says that no matter how progressive a company is about sustainability, it needs to carefully evaluate the business implications of each choice, such as committing to electric vehicles, reaching net zero, or changing the way products are sourced.

While we’re facing a wide variety of effects of environmental issues on our health, ecosystem, and businesses, Agrawal is hopeful that organizations are the ones that can help us to course correct; he says that they’re much more responsive to the urgency of being more environmentally responsible than they were 15 years ago. “There’s a lot of scope in this world today to reduce the environmental impact by actually harnessing the power of business. Organizations and companies are the ones who create the majority of environmental impact. But they also have the most control to actually make a difference,” he says.

There are many issues that still need to be addressed, however Petrova is encouraged by many businesses’ willingness to change; for example, General Motors has made a commitment to move into all electrical and battery-driven cars by 2035, plastic bags have been replaced with paper in many grocery stores, and straws have been eradicated in most restaurants. “Businesses across numerous sectors are demonstrating increasing and substantial interest in the environment,” she says. “That interest is driven by genuine social concerns, financial considerations, and the realization that the increased focus on the environment and sustainability provides businesses with significant benefits, not only in terms of profit, but in terms of reducing waste and costs.”

THE MS-ESM CURRICULUM

Agrawal explains that the MS-ESM covers two main themes: the most salient environmental issues happening today, and frameworks to tackle any sustainability issue. “Likely, the issues we face today will be different five years from now,” he says. “We want students to have a process or framework in which to analyze any sustainability issue.”

The 30-credit curriculum is interdisciplinary in nature. The program begins with introductory courses that teach students how issues in sustainability, management, and business interact. Then, students complete science and business-based courses throughout the 11 months.

Courses include instruction on accounting, finance, data analytics, and programming while tying in carbon footprint targets, sustainability, and other issues that are relevant today. “In an environmental science course, students will learn about climate change and the science behind it. In a business course, students will learn how climate change interacts with operations and what decisions can be made to reduce a business’ climate impact,” says Agrawal.

MORE THAN HARD SKILLS ACQUISITION

“The systems thinking approach — or ability to analyze social ecological systems and understand what, why, and how things happen — is extremely important in sustainability,” adds Petrova.

Petrova says that not only do students develop science and business skills, but they also learn soft skills such as learning to work in teams, be flexible, understand the historical context of sustainability, and communicate with audiences. “These are skills that you need when you work in any environment, be it business or environment. You have to be able to communicate with people who are your clients, as well as people who support you and external audiences,” she says.

Towards the end of the curriculum, students participate in an innovative capstone course in which they work with organizations on real world problems. Designed to help students integrate what they’ve learned and get hands-on experience with environmental and sustainability issues, they work in small teams and are assigned a business, NGO, or foundation as a client. By the end of the course, each team provides their client with a deliverable that they can then add to their CV.

Vishal Agrawal

STEM DESIGNATION

As a STEM-designated program, a large portion of the coursework is related to the areas of science, tech, engineering, and math. “One of the major reasons for the STEM designation is because we want students to be prepared to analyze complex data and then interpret and apply the data,” says Agrawal.

“At the same time that we’re teaching business skills, we’re teaching quantitative and analytical skills,” adds Sens. “Plus, our location in Washington is extremely important; students have the opportunity to essentially rub elbows with policymakers as they’re working on business and science. I think this is a crucial feature of the program.”

CROSS-SCHOOL COLLABORATION

According to Sens, in the past few years Georgetown began developing interdisciplinary programs across schools. This degree is the first of a set of degrees that Georgetown is planning on launching, most of which are related to the environment. “Georgetown is deeply committed to the idea that there are some problems in the world that require solutions,” he says. “By bringing together people working in business, environmental science, and public policy, we’re creating something that’s more than the sum of its parts.”

“We wanted this to be a truly interdisciplinary, integrated approach which really can only be done by collaborating schools across campus,” adds Agrawal. “Our environmental business undergraduate programs didn’t have the environmental science expertise that this new degree has. We wanted to make sure that even if somebody is going into business, they have an environmental science component.”

ADMISSION

According to Petrova, millenials make up the majority of the program’s applicants. “Millenials are the most interested in making changes, and making these changes the status quo,” she says.

To gain admission to the program, a GRE or GMAT is not necessary. Plus, there are no requirements for the amount of work experience a prospective student has. “Students could be fresh out of their undergraduate degree, or they could already be in the field and want to add business or environment skills to their portfolio,” says Agrawal.

The school is looking for motivated and dedicated individuals who are passionate about changing the way we do business. In prospective students’ applications, they must submit answers to three essay questions that explain why they want to get accepted in Georgetown’s MS-ESM program. They’re also required to do a short video presentation explaining their career goals and what motivates them to study environment and sustainability.

Agrawal says that this program will allow students to thrive in their careers while also making meaningful change for the world. “Environmental challenges are ever-evolving,” he says. “This program helps to give students the skills they need to keep up with these changes.”

“We have a grand vision, and also a student-centred one,” adds Sens. “This is a program that has tremendous possibilities. I am certain that the student body will have a very satisfying experience.”

