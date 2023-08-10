Georgetown deputies seize cellphones, airsoft rifles from Waccamaw High student’s home

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding online threats made toward Waccamaw High School. Below is a press release.

“Sheriff Carter Weaver wants students, parents, and school staff to know that the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into online threats made toward Waccamaw High School.

Last night, the Sheriff’s Office and School District were able to identify the person pictured in the threatening posts as a student at the high school. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Murrells Inlet home of the juvenile and his legal guardian.

When interviewed, the juvenile denied any involvement in making threats, and asserted that the actual perpetrators used an old photo of him posing with an Airsoft gun. Investigators seized cellphones, laptops, and several Airsoft rifles from the residence. No firearms were located.

The Georgetown County Computer Crimes Unit is analyzing the cellphones and laptops to prove or disprove the juvenile’s claim that he did not post the threats. The investigation is continuing and updates will be given.

Meanwhile, the juvenile is not in school and will remain home until the situation is resolved.”