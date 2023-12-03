Georgetown’s “Graffiti Cliffs” closed to public

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A new fence surrounds part of Georgetown’s old Potomac Aqueduct known as “Graffiti Cliffs” to prevent people from getting onto the remains.

“It’s sad not to have this anymore,” said Nastassia Fulconis.

She remembers what it was like to hang out there.

“It was just a nice escape from campus and just from the hectic D.C. life,” Fulconis said.

Locals say the new fence went up a few weeks ago, though the National Park Service (NPS), which oversees the property, did not respond to requests to comment on why the new fence was installed.

Safety is an issue at the site – two people drowned back in August 2017 when they fell off the “Cliffs” into the water. People understand the need for safety but don’t believe the area should have been closed to the public.

“It would have been nice maybe if the fence was moved further out so people could still have access to the graffiti area to hang out in that communal public space,” said Abigail Barber, who lives in the area.

Others believe the fence is a little too much.

“It’s like, how many things are you going to protect people from? And how many fences are you going to put up until it just becomes policing people in every aspect of their life,” said Robert Scott of Martinsburg, W.Va.

“Graffiti Cliffs” often draw people to the area who want to see the Key Bridge and the Potomac River. They still can, despite the view now being slightly obstructed.

The remains sit along the C&O Canal, as coal boats used to cross the aqueduct to get to Alexandria between 1843 and 1886.

