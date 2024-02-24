Georgetown homebuilder indicted on multiple charges

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Williamson County grand jury indicted a Georgetown homebuilder on three felony charges.

According to the Office of the Attorney General of Texas (OAG), 46-year-old Norman Ashby was arrested on charges of misapplication of fiduciary property (greater than $300,000), theft of services (greater than $300,000) and tampering with a witness.

As of Friday, attorney information for Ashby was unavailable. This article will be updated if that changes.

Williamson County court records confirmed the charges.

OAG said Ashby owns Ashby Signature Homes, LLC, in Williamson County, and over several years, he allegedly collected millions of dollars from customers to construct homes in the county.

“Many of these homebuyers paid for nearly the entire project in cash—often amounts approaching or exceeding $1,000,000. Rather than putting the construction funds into a trust account (as required by law), Ashby is alleged to have comingled the customer funds,” OAG said.

According to the office, the funds were then used for personal purchases and unrelated projects.

OAG said the alleged fraud was more than $10 million.

The investigation remains ongoing.

