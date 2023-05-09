Georgetown-Lewes Trail bicyclist pepper sprayed by woman; State Police need help IDing her

Delaware State Police are searching for a woman whom they say pepper sprayed a group of bicyclists when they rode past her between Minos Conaway Road and the Nassau Bridge on the Georgetown-Lewes Trail Monday morning.

A state police spokesperson said that the officer, who was called to the trail at about 10:30 a.m., was told by Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Police that this has happened multiple times on the trail.

DNREC did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

Police said the woman, who appears to be in her mid-20s, has also been previously reported for yelling and spitting at cyclists when they ride past her while she walks her dog.

Anyone who has information about the woman is asked to call Cpl. B. Triantos at 302-703-3362 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Georgetown-Lewes Trail bicyclists pepper sprayed by woman walking dog