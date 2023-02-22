Georgetown man accused of shooting wife in Sellersburg subdivision

Feb. 21—SELLERSBURG — A Georgetown man was arrested Monday after police said he shot his wife in the chest.

Jordan C. Cunningham, 22, was booked into Clark County jail at about 6 p.m. Monday on felony charges including attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

According to a news release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office was called to the Autumn Ridge subdivision in Sellersburg on a report of a shooting.

Cunningham and his wife don't reside in the subdivision, and the victim was visiting a relative, according to the CCSO.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Her injuries are serious but she is expected to survive, according to CCSO.

Cunningham was arrested without incident.

In the news release, Sheriff Scottie Maples said there is no continued threat to public safety and added that authorities are continuing to gather all relevant information.

"We understand that this is a concerning and unsettling incident for our community, and we want to ensure our citizens that we are taking all necessary measures to ensure their safety," the CCSO stated in the news release.

"We ask that anyone with information related to the incident come forward to aid in the investigation."

If you are a victim of domestic violence, contact the CCSO at 812-246-6996 to speak with an officer. Advocates can also be contacted at clarkcosheriff.com by selecting the domestic violence tab.