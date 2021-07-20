Georgetown man charged with breaking into home of woman, 95

Jul. 20—ROWLEY — A Georgetown man accused of breaking into a 95-year-old woman's home Monday morning was ordered held on $1,500 cash bail following his arraignment hours later in Newburyport District Court.

John Langmaid, 53, of Chaplain Hills Road was charged with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and malicious destruction property under $1,200.

If Langmaid posts bail, Judge Peter Doyle ordered him to stay away from the woman and her home. Langmaid is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Aug. 24.

Rowley police officers John Raffi and Lucas Tubbs responded to a Wethersfield Street home Monday about 7:30 a.m. after the woman saw Langmaid in her backyard with a bicycle. Minutes earlier, someone had rung her doorbell, then banged on the door.

"The victim further stated that she was not sure if her home was being broken into," Raffi wrote in his report.

Prior to police officers arriving, Langmaid was seen leaving the backyard on the bicycle and heading toward Wethersfield Street.

With the help of Georgetown police, Raffi searched the area while Tubbs stayed with the woman. Langmaid was then spotted riding the bicycle on Wethersfield Street near a bridge that separates Rowley from Georgetown.

When asked what he had been doing earlier in the morning, Langmaid told officers that he parked his car at the Rowley Country Club and then bicycled to a Danvers gym, according to Raffi's report.

When police searched the woman's basement, they found a backpack containing only car keys. The keys later matched Langmaid's 2010 Ford Focus, police said.

"While talking to Langmaid, Officer Tubbs confirmed that (the victim's home) had been forcibly entered/broken into via the basement window," Raffi wrote in his report.

During Langmaid's arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte asked Doyle to hold him on $5,000 cash bail, citing the seriousness of the offenses plus Langmaid's criminal record. That record, she explained, contained "quite an array of criminal activity."

Langmaid's attorney said the last offense took place about 20 years ago and that holding him on high cash bail would be the same as holding him without bail.

