Georgetown man charged in fatal shooting. Witness said it was accidental.

A Georgetown man is facing a second-degree manslaughter charge after police were called to a home and found a person dead inside.

Jackson Brown, 19, was arrested after witnesses on the scene stated he was the person who shot and killed the victim, according to an arrest citation.

According to Georgetown police, they responded to a shots fired call on Young Street around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. When they arrived, they found several people inside the home, including the victim.

Court records said one witness stated they saw Brown stand up from the couch, aim a handgun at the victim and pull the trigger. The witness said he believed the incident to be an accident, according to an arrest citation.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Brown told officers that he thought the handgun was unloaded, according to the citation. Brown told police he pointed the handgun at the victim who was sitting on the couch and pulled the trigger causing a round to be fired, striking the victim in the chest.

Brown was arrested and is being held at the Scott County Detention Center. Brown is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3, 2023.