Georgetown man charged with manslaughter was 'showing the victim his weapon': Police
A Georgetown man was charged with manslaughter Tuesday night after his gun went off while he was showing the victim his weapon, fatally injuring the 54-year-old woman.
Delaware State Police said they arrested 26-year-old Jordan Walls "in connection with a homicide" that occurred in the 22000 block of Deep Branch Road. Police responded at about 6 p.m. to find a deceased victim with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.
The victim will be identified after her family is notified, police said.
Through "further investigation," police determined Walls was "showing the victim his weapon at the residence and a gunshot was fired," the news release said.
Troopers said they located a 20-gauge shotgun at the home.
Walls was taken into custody without incident, police said, and charged with felony manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $120,000 cash bond.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Bluto with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2859.
Information may be provided anonymously by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Man charged with manslaughter was showing victim his weapon: Police