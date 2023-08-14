Georgetown man gets 5 years for burglary

Aug. 14—GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown man was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to burglary on Aug. 10.

According to Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy's office, Judge Derek Girton heard evidence that was presented by the prosecution that on May 8, Nickolas Patterson entered a residence located in Georgetown without the victim's permission and began removing items including a television, audio equipment and kitchen appliances. The victims were at a separate residence and they were able to view the inside of the home in Georgetown via security cameras remotely. The victims immediately called police. The Georgetown Police Department responded and located Patterson inside the residence hiding in a bedroom closet.

Lacy thanked the victims for their cooperation and the Georgetown Police Department's immediate response.

"Private homeowners and business owners' use of technology has been of great assistance in prosecuting those criminals who engage in criminal activity when they think no one is watching," Lacy said.