Georgetown man killed Sunday in crash outside Harbeson

A 26-year-old Georgetown man died early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash near Harbeson, according to Delaware State Police.

The crash investigating temporarily closed Lewes-Georgetown Highway for approximately four hours.

According to Delaware State Police, the man was driving a white Hyundai Santa Fe eastbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway around 1:17 a.m. The vehicle traveled east of Fawn Lane and left the roadway, hitting a tree and catching fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

Authorities ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Senior Corporal J. Smith by calling (302) 703-3267.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Georgetown man dies following collision with tree and vehicle fire