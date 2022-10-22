Georgetown minister jailed on child sex abuse charges out of Maryland

A Georgetown County minister has been arrested on multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct with minors out of Maryland when the minister worked as a youth pastor, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Thomas Brackett, 59, the pastor of Holy Trinity Pentecostal Church in Andrews was taken into custody Thursday, the release states.

He has 11 warrants from Baltimore County, including charges of criminal sexual conduct with minors.

The sheriff’s office said the accusations stem from incidents that occurred while Brackett was a youth pastor Tabernacle Christian Church in the 1980s.

He is currently jailed at the Georgetown County Detention Center, but will be extradited to Maryland, the sheriff’s office said.