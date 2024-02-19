Georgetown MLK march happening Monday after being rescheduled

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – A program honoring a civil rights icon will occur on Presidents Day in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Fellowship of Churches said it will host a march and program Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The group will meet at noon on the north side of the Williamson County Courthouse on Seventh Street, organizers said.

Marchers will head seven blocks to Macedonia Baptist Church at 206 Martin Luther King Jr., St., for a program beginning at noon featuring keynote speaker, Devin Padavil, Superintendent of Georgetown Independent School District.

The march and program are free and open to the public.

Organizers said the event was planned for Martin Luther King Day in January but had to be rescheduled due to subfreezing temperatures.

