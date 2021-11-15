Georgetown outlasts Dripping Springs in rematch from last postseason

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's aviation regulator has told airlines it is satisfied that design changes Boeing Co proposed for its 737 MAX plane could resolve safety problems, in a sign it is closer to lifting a more than two-year flight ban in Chinese skies. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) invited airlines to give feedback on a proposed airworthiness directive for the 737 MAX by Nov. 26, according to an undated notice seen by Reuters. A return to the skies in China, the world's biggest aircraft market, would be a major boon to Boeing.