Georgetown police say 2 middle school students arrested in off-campus incident

Georgetown police have arrested two juveniles in connection with an incident at a private home involving several Benold Middle School students, officials said on Friday.

Details about what happened are not being released because they involve juveniles, police said.

The incident occurred during the weekend of March 26-27, said Melinda Brasher, a spokeswoman for the Georgetown school district. Police notified the district the following week that it was investigating the incident, she said.

Georgetown police arrested the two juveniles on Thursday, according to a news release. "Due to the nature and sensitivity of the incident and the fact that juveniles were involved, very limited information has been released as a matter of law," the release said.

"This has caused a great deal of misinformation to be discussed and shared via social media across our community, which we would like to address," it said. "First, it has been stated that the Georgetown Police Department has failed to properly investigate this matter. This is not factual. A proper and thorough investigation has been conducted and arrests have been made pursuant to law."

The release also said "it has been stated that the Georgetown Police Department has failed to collect video evidence."

"As of this statement, no video evidence regarding this incident has been discovered, secured or delivered to the Georgetown Police Department despite a significant amount of commentary on its existence."

Anyone who knows about a video connected to the incident is asked to contact detective Ruben Vasquez at (512) 930-8420 or CID@georgetown.org.

"We know that this incident has caused a significant amount of concern and discord within the Georgetown community," the release said.

Benold Middle School Principal Brandon Jayroe sent a letter to parents saying some students engaged in a walkout on Friday morning that was peaceful "until the arrival of adult protesters outside the football field who chanted to engage students."

"At no time did our students leave the area, though students who gathered on the part of the field near the neighboring protesters may have witnessed inappropriate language and behavior as a result," Jayroe said.

He also said a counseling team was at the school on Friday "to provide support to all students who may have wanted to process what they’re experiencing."

