Georgetown rape suspect arraigned in Superior Court

Apr. 16—ROWLEY — A Georgetown man charged with raping and kidnapping a woman was arraigned Tuesday in Salem Superior Court, setting the stage for a possible trial later this year.

David G. Nadeau, 31, was arrested by Rowley police Sept. 29 and charged with rape with threat of bodily injury, aggravated rape while committing a felony, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts), domestic assault and battery, intimidating a witness, threatening to commit a crime and possession of an electric stun gun.

Following Nadeau's arraignment in District Court, Judge Peter Doyle determined Nadeau was potentially dangerous and ordered him held without bail. Doyle later agreed to set bail at $20,000 and imposed several conditions if he posted bail.

Those conditions included remaining in his mother's house around the clock. Nadeau must also wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with the victim, stay out of areas ordered by the court, and stay out of trouble with the law.

More recently, a Supreme Court judge reduced Nadeau's bail to $5,000 following a bail review hearing.

An Essex District Attorney's Office spokesperson said Thursday that after Nadeau's arraignment in Superior Court, he posted bail and was released on the same conditions. Nadeau is due back in Superior Court on June 2.

While the police report detailing the allegations against Nadeau was immediately impounded, an Essex County prosecutor relayed parts of the case during a hearing in December.

The prosecutor said Nadeau would force the victim to perform sexual acts against her will and would take her phone so she could not call for help. When she did not do what he commanded, he hit her. During the most recent alleged assault, Nadeau used a stun gun to force her to comply, according to the prosecutor.

