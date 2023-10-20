Georgetown residents weigh in on $130M bond

TechCrunch

Sidebar, a company developing a group coaching program focused on driving individual career growth, today announced that it raised $13.55 million in a seed round from investors including Foundation Capital, Scribble Ventures and Pinterest co-founder Evan Sharp. Former Facebook product manager Lexy Franklin founded Sidebar after running into challenges finding supportive peer groups while at Meta. "I was a product manager lead at Facebook surrounded by some of the smartest people in the world, and my goal was to learn as much as possible from them," Franklin told TechCrunch via email.