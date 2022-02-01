Georgetown shooting leaves man dead in upscale Washington, DC neighborhood, police say

A shooting in the historic Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., prompted a massive investigation Monday evening after police found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound just a block away from the canal.

"This appears to be a targeted shooting," the city’s Police Chief Robert Contee said during a news briefing.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police found a male victim unconscious and not breathing near the intersection of 33rd Street Northwest and M Street Northwest, according to FOX 5 DC. Contee said he later died in a hospital.

Police were asking anyone who lives in the area to review surveillance cameras if they have them.

The shooting followed an altercation involving the victim and suspect, Contee said, and the suspect may have been injured as a result. He allegedly returned and shot the victim, who was sitting on a retaining wall at the time of the attack.

Police described the suspect as "a young Black male" with a beard and wearing a black jacket with light jeans – and anyone who spots him is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to have traveled up 33rd Street from M Street with another person after the shooting.

The Georgetown neighborhood is a waterfront tourist destination and thriving commercial district that sits along the Potomac River, known for its upscale bars, restaurants and shops.

Video from the scene shows a massive police presence at the intersection, with patrol vehicles blocking off the roadway and crime scene tape in the distance. The slaying comes amid rising violence in big cities across the country.

A second shooting occurred Monday evening on the 900 block of Ingraham Street, in the northern part of the city, according to police. They said they did not have evidence the incidents were related.

And last week, D.C. saw a hotel shooting leave a woman dead and send four more people to the hospital. Days before that, city police arrested a 28-year-old man accused of shooting a police officer Sunday evening.