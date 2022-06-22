Georgetown woman received life in prison per SC’s two strikes law. Here’s what that means

A Georgetown woman was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after she was arrested in Alabama for an armed robbery of the 521 Mini Mart near Georgetown in 2017, according to a release from the solicitor’s office.

“Because Bone had a prior conviction of attempted armed robbery from 2003 in Louisiana and served a seven-year prison sentenced, [Friday]’s conviction was her second strike under South Carolina’s two strikes law,” the release read. “She also had convictions in South Carolina for burglary in 2001 and 2013 and a 2015 conviction of unlawful conduct toward a child. Bone also has a pending murder charge in Georgetown County and that will be scheduled for trial at a later date.”

South Carolina’s two strike rule states that an individual will receive a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole if a person has “two or more prior convictions for a serious offense or a most serious offense.”

The release stated that employees of the 521 Mini Mart saw, through security footage, that Bone had been in the store about five hours before the robbery.