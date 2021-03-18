Georgetown woman's stalking case moved to new court
Mar. 18—NEWBURYPORT — A case against a woman charged with harassing and stalking Georgetown police Chief Donald Cudmore was recently transferred to Newburyport District Court from a Haverhill courthouse to avoid a possible conflict of interest.
The case was moved because those initiated by the Georgetown Police Department are usually heard in the Haverhill courthouse.
Michele Velleman, 50, of Elm Street, Georgetown, was arraigned in Haverhill District Court in June on four counts of threatening, witness intimidation, stalking and making annoying phone calls. She was released without bail but ordered not to post on social media and not to call 911 except for a legitimate emergency.
Velleman was also warned that if she was charged with any new offenses or violated conditions of her release, she could be jailed for up to 90 days.
While also facing criminal charges, Velleman was served with a restraining order by Cudmore that orders her to have no contact with the chief.
Both the criminal matter and restraining order were briefly addressed Wednesday in Newburyport District Court via videoconference.
Judge Allan Swan quickly decided to continue both matters until April 24 for in-person hearings due to the complicated nature of both matters.
During the hearing, an Essex County prosecutor acknowledged that since Velleman's arraignment, the case has been before several judges. It has also featured several motions to suppress evidence and other parliamentary hearings.
The same prosecutor said Velleman violated conditions of her release since June but as of Wednesday, she remains out of jail.
In April 2020, Cudmore alerted state police that for more than 2 1/2 years, Velleman had been harassing and making threatening statements not only to him but his wife and family.
The harassment began in response to Cudmore's investigation of her claims that her ex-boyfriend, then-Georgetown police Detective Adam Raymond, was harassing and abusing her.
Raymond, a Newburyport resident, resigned from the department in 2017 amid claims he stalked and harassed Velleman. In 2019, Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray submitted a letter to the court stating that his department received information that Raymond faced allegations similar to those offenses.
In the current case, Cudmore stated that Velleman, using several different names, posted "thousands" of social media links on Facebook and three YouTube videos containing what he called "inaccurate information, lies and fabricated material concerning her disdain for me, my family and the Georgetown Police Department."
"As discussed, this case has been ongoing for almost three years now and she has sent me over 1,500 emails," Cudmore wrote in his memo to the state police. "The majority of these emails have been harassing in nature and directed towards me. Additionally, some of the emails have been threatening towards my family and me."
Among the social media posts were claims that Cudmore "killed three squirrels" and posted them on the door of a selectman's house and that the entire department was covering up what she called the "chief's criminal acts as they are criminals as well," according to Cudmore's report to state police.
To cover her tracks, Velleman used nine email domain names and sent so many emails to the department, a tactic Cudmore called "email bombing," that it clogged the department's email server. On April 3, 2020, alone, she sent 30 emails, according to Cudmore's report.
"As a result of the above, my family has endured Velleman's stalking, intimidating behavior, harassment and slander for almost three years now. She has used social media and sent email messages to many other police officers and public agencies to spread lies, misinformation and false allegations against me, my family and the police department I command," Cudmore wrote.
State police Sgt. Peter Sherber obtained a warrant for Velleman's arrest on April 13, 2020, according to court records.
A phone number under Velleman's name was not accepting calls when a Daily News reporter attempted to reach her for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Cudmore did not reply to a text message from the reporter about the same time.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with the Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008