A Georgia 5-year-old lost her eye in a shooting. The man who shot her has just been sentenced.

An Atlanta man has been convicted in a shooting that injured a 14-year-old girl and cost a 5-year-old her eye.

On April 26, police said Rasheed Scott opened fire at a shopping center off North Avenue in Athens. The bullets hit Ne’vaeh Brown, 5, in the face and a girl, 14, in the arm.

Ne’vaeh’s mother, Brittanie Wright, told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that she had just dropped her daughter off for dance practice. When she parked the car, she heard the gunshots and ran to the door.

“I was beating on the door, trying to get them to open, but everyone was in the back,” Wright said. “As soon as she opened the door, she said Ne’vaeh had been hit in the eye.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Doctors determined that her eye was too damaged to be saved and that Ne’vaeh would need a prosthetic eye.

Police later arrested and charged Scott for the shooting. Athens-Clarke police and court records confirmed that Rasheed Scott changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on Sept. 27.

The prosecution and Scott’s attorneys agreed to a 30 years in prison.

“The results of this trial illustrates the thorough police work by our officers and detectives,” Athens-Clarke Police Chief Jerry Saulters. “Crimes like this will not be tolerated in our community and we will continue to hold the offenders accountable.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the attorney representing Scott for a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]