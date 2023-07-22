Georgia to get $7.5 million recreation grant from US government

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced a grant was awarded to the state of Georgia to expand outdoor recreation across the state.

According to Washington officials, the grant will provide $7.5 million to Georgia to work with Tribes and underserved communities to expand local outdoor recreation options.

All 50 states were receiving portions of a nearly $300 million grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Georgia’s $7.5 million and change is intended, like other awards, to be available until the 2025 fiscal year, with the funds intended to “ensure all federally recognized Tribes can take part in and support future public outdoor recreation and conservation projects.”

As part of the grant’s directives, state officials and communities will be working more closely with Tribes and other communities to further develop a Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, which is a requirement to receive the LWCF funds.

Officials said the creation of parks in underserved communities is a goal of the funding award, with Tribes encouraged to apply for the funds as well.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund helps further President Biden’s commitment to investing in America’s lands and waters, expanding access to the outdoors, and safeguarding the environment,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said. “These grants, matched primarily by state and local governments, will inspire collaborative conservation and improves equitable access to the outdoors for all.”

The state of Georgia is home to three tribes, as officially recognized by the Georgia Council on American Indian Concerns.

If other Indian groups wish to become formally recognized by the state, the petition process is outlined online.

