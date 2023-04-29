Georgia AG indicts Fulton sheriff's deputy for sex trafficking in Cobb

Apr. 28—A Fulton County sheriff's deputy has been indicted on sex trafficking charges, Attorney General Chris Carr announced.

Courtney Lofton, 31, of Atlanta faces one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, the AG's Office said. He is accused of soliciting a 17-year-old girl for sex in October of last year.

"Those who wear the uniform are entrusted to protect and defend their fellow citizens, and when that trust is broken, it is difficult to restore," Carr said in a statement. "This indictment is part of a larger investigation conducted by our state and federal partners, and we will keep working with them to ensure all buyers are held accountable. We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat as we continue our efforts to protect Georgia's children from human trafficking."

Lofton was arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail Friday, according to jail records. He is not eligible for bond.

The indictment stems from a joint human trafficking investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, and Homeland Security Investigations.

"It is of utmost importance that officers who violate their oath to protect and serve be held accountable for their actions," said GBI Director Mike Register. "Our HEAT Unit is committed to making Georgia a safer place to live."

The AG's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Cobb grand jury, resulting in Lofton's indictment on Friday.

The AG's Office said no further information about the investigation or the indictment would be released at this time.