Georgia ambulance driver kills patient in wreck, tries to flee in Uber before being arrested: report

Greg Norman
·1 min read

A Georgia ambulance driver is facing charges for allegedly consuming drugs and alcohol before becoming involved in a single-vehicle crash that killed the 66-year-old patient he was transporting, reports say.

Kevin McCorvey, 34, admitted to an officer that he smoked marijuana, took Adderall and drank a beer while driving the ambulance that ultimately ended up overturned in a ditch in Fairburn on Friday night, according to a police report viewed by 13WMAZ.

McCorvey is now being held at Fulton County Jail on charges including first-degree homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence of multiple substances and reckless conduct, records show.

MISSING GEORGIA TEACHER FOUND DEAD ON ROADSIDE IN MEXICO

Georgia State Patrol Troopers told Fox5 Atlanta that McCorvey entered the shoulder of a road, causing the ambulance to overturn.

Wilton Thomason – the patient identified by police as being transported in a non-emergency capacity – was not restrained at the time of the crash and died from the injuries he suffered, the station adds.

A Fairburn police officer who responded to the crash wrote in his report that he broke one of the windows of the ambulance to rescue another passenger in the vehicle, who only suffered a laceration, according to 13WMAZ.

The officer reportedly witnessed McCorvey starting to give CPR to Thomason following the wreck – but medical first responders later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Thomason, McCorvey allegedly told the officer, had gone into cardiac arrest.

McCorvey and the passenger tried to leave the scene in an Uber before Georgia State Patrol arrived – yet they were stopped and McCorvey failed a sobriety test before being taken into custody, 13WMAZ added, citing police.

The other passenger, an ambulance worker, then was picked up by the owner of a private ambulance service, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

