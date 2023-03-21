Georgia attorney convicted on Jan. 6 charges

19
Olafimihan Oshin
·2 min read

An attorney in Georgia has been convicted on charges in relation to his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

William McCall Calhoun of Americus, Ga., was found guilty in a D.C. court of felony and multiple misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol insurrection, according to a Department of Justice news release.

McCall Calhoun, 59, is a practicing criminal defense attorney in his home state.

According to court documents, local and federal law enforcement began receiving tips on Jan. 6 about McCall Calhoun’s potential involvement in the Capitol insurrection, saying Calhoun posted on his social media accounts about certification of the electoral college vote and the importance of physically being in D.C. on that fateful day.

Authorities also obtained evidence from Calhoun’s social media accounts and his cellphone which showed that he attended former President Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally before making his way to the Capitol.

Authorities said that Calhoun walked up the west side of the Capitol grounds as smoke rose from the crowd and people were affected by tear gas, approaching the Senate Wing Door where he stated, “This is it. We’re storming the Capitol.”

Calhoun then entered through the broken Senate Wing door as the alarm went off, walking through the Capitol and encountering a police line in the Crypt, going back and forth the Rotunda multiple times before ultimately leaving through the East side of the building.

A video also depicts Calhoun amongst other rioters who pounded on doors and walls as they passed through lawmakers’ offices, with Calhoun stating in the video that the rioters were looking for “looking for people.” The criminal defense attorney also made it outside of Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s office during his time at the Capitol, courts documents said.

In a Facebook post later that day, Calhoun wrote that “Today the American People proved we have the power. We physically took control of the Capitol building in a hand to hand hostile takeover. We occupied the Capitol and shut down the Government – we shut down their stolen election shenanigans . . .”

Calhoun, 59, was arrested by authorities a week later in Macon, Ga.

Calhoun’s guilty verdict comes as authorities have arrested more than 999 for their involvement in the Capitol insurrection, which resulted in the deaths of five people. Three hundred and twenty people were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement on that day.

Calhoun, whose sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 6, faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence and could also receive potential financial penalties for offenses and charges he has for his involvement in the riot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Says McCarthy’s Defense of Trump, Protests ‘Defies Logic’: ‘Can Completely Ignore That Part of Trump’s Legacy’ (Video)

    Co-host Mika Brzezinski broke down the hypocrisy behind the House speaker's latest defense of the former president

  • Judge rejects Trump legal team's request to delay NY AG's civil trial

    A judge declined Tuesday to move the trial date for a civil lawsuit filed against former President Donald Trump, his eldest children and his company by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging they duped banks and insurers by inflating the value of Trump's real estate portfolio. Trump's legal team sought the delay but Judge Arthur Engoron said there was no need to postpone what he called a "seemingly simple case" of whether Trump's disclosures to his lenders and insurers, known as statements of financial condition, were accurate or not. Trump has denied wrongdoing and cast the lawsuit as politically motivated by the New York attorney general.

  • Four Oath Keeper associates convicted of felonies for roles in US Capitol attack

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Four associates of the far-right Oath Keepers group were found guilty on Monday for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the Washington jury remained deadlocked on some serious charges for two other defendants who did not enter the building during the chaos. Oath Keeper associates Sandra Ruth Parker, Laura Steele, Connie Meggs and William Isaacs were found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding - a charge that can carry up to 20 years in prison, as well as several other felony and misdemeanor charges. Michael Greene and Bennie Parker, the two who did not enter the Capitol building, were acquitted on the most serious felonies charges, though the jury remained deadlocked on one outstanding felony count for each man.

  • Voice of the people: Governor can't have it both ways

    Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis exemplifies a two-faced, hypocritical, Republican politician.

  • TikTok unveils updated rules, standards ahead of CEO’s congressional testimony

    TikTok on Tuesday unveiled its updated community guidelines, which the company says will focus on improving content moderation on the platform. Some of the key changes include updating the company’s rules on how it evaluates content created or altered by AI technology and providing more details about the work it does to protect civic and…

  • Donald Trump Will Be No Ordinary New York Defendant If He’s Charged

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump says he expects he’ll soon be charged in New York with making hush-money payments to a porn star. If that happens, how the former president is processed by law-enforcement officials in Manhattan may be unlike any defendant in history.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesVanguard Said to Shutter Busines

  • Trump legal woes force another moment of choosing for GOP

    From the moment he rode down the Trump Tower escalator to announce his first presidential campaign, a searing question has hung over the Republican Party: Is this the moment to break from Donald Trump? Elected Republicans have wavered at times — whether it was Trump's condemnation of John McCain's war record, his racist attack against a Mexican-American judge, his sexually predatory language caught on video, his alleged extramarital affairs, his decision to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence, his promotion of false allegations of election fraud and his incitement of a violent mob that threatened the lives of lawmakers in both parties. Now, on the eve of a new presidential campaign season, that loyalty is being tested anew as Trump prepares for the possibility that he may soon become the first former U.S. president charged with a crime.

  • Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg defiant after House GOP demands answers over a possible Trump indictment: 'We will not be intimidated'

    Bragg's office has been investigating Donald Trump's role in hush-money payments made to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

  • Teenage suspect arrested accused of shooting elderly couple at Lehigh Acres intersection

    The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced a teenager was arrested on attempted murder charge after deputies say he shot an elderly couple in Lehigh on Sunday morning. Two other men were arrested aggravated rioting charge.

  • Police surround NY Courthouse, DC Capitol in case of Trump arrest

    Police in New York, Washington DC and Los Angeles are preparing to mobilise in case of unrest.

  • 20 years after the U.S.-led invasion, war-weary Iraqis find hope

    Western forces quickly toppled Saddam Hussein's regime, but the invasion sparked a devastating civil war and gave rise to ISIS, so optimism has been hard to come by.

  • Fox News’ Upfront Pitch: How About Kevin Costner and Weather Alongside Election Ad Buys?

    On Tuesday morning, Fox News will gather dozens of its top advertisers in the studio that normally houses Greg Gutfeld’s 11 p.m. show. Amid a tumultuous news environment (between a potential indictment of Donald Trump, concerns over bank failures, and a variety of headlines about Fox News itself tied to the defamation lawsuit from Dominion […]

  • Man charged after body found in shopping cart outside grocery store, CA officials say

    A security guard at the grocery store called 911 after looking under a tarp and finding a body, prosecutors said.

  • Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested

    Former President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen said on Sunday his former client will “absolutely” go through the formalities of being fingerprinted and photographed if he is arrested in connection to the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into a hush money payment before the 2016 election. “Do I think that Donald will be fingerprinted, swabbed,…

  • Supreme Court may keep alive Navajo Nation water rights claim in Arizona

    At issue is whether the Navajo Nation can press ahead with a lawsuit that seeks a federal plan to supply its residents' unmet need for water.

  • Judge rejects effort to combine E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuits against Trump into single trial

    A U.S. district judge on Monday rejected a motion to combine two defamation lawsuits filed by author E. Jean Carroll against former President Trump into a single trial. Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s, filed two two defamation suits stemming from two sets of comments Trump made in 2019 and…

  • VIDEO: Abandoned vessel sinks in Salmon Bay near Ballard

    U.S. Coast Guard video captures the moment a derelict tugboat goes under at the docks on Salmon Bay.

  • Crime Files: Deadly barricade situation in Phoenix QT; murder near shooting range

    Our top crime stories for the week of March 13: Arizona man arrested for allegedly killing his parents; a man dead following a barricade situation inside north Phoenix QuikTrip; an escaped Yuma inmate caught in south Phoenix; 2 arrested in murder of man in Casa Grande; and a man accused of driving drunk with a baby strapped to his chest.

  • EV charger makers brace for slowdown as new Made In America rules kick in

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Manufacturers and operators of electric vehicle chargers in the United States are bracing for a slowdown in production and deployment as they scramble to comply with "Made in America" terms of a $7.5 billion federal program meant to accelerate the industry. Long-awaited rules laid out by the White House last month are part of President Joe Biden's effort to build an electric-friendly highway system by 2030, tackling climate change and creating local jobs. Requirements to immediately start assembling the chargers at U.S. factories and to use U.S.-made iron or steel enclosures have caught many in the EV charging industry off guard, according to company executives and industry experts.

  • Trump’s chilling warning of what will happen after his indictment

    The former president’s dark visions of a looming civil war colour his response to potential indictments and depict the aftermath of an election if he loses, Alex Woodward reports