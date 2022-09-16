Georgia attorney general’s office tackling gang issues with new suppression unit

Crimes involving gangs have plagued the metro Atlanta area and the attorney general’s office says it is making it a top priority to crack down on them.

Recent crimes include the 26 people indicted for a serious of celebrity home invasions to 25 people recently taking a guilty plea to RICO charges.

Georgia attorney general Chris Carr said people are fed up.

“They don’t want a gang in their neighborhood or community. But if they are, they want to know there’s a plan and the calvary,” Carr said.

Carr walked Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway through how the office’s new gang prosecution unit is tackling crime involving gangs in Georgia. The unit started over the summer.

“We know we’ve got gangs in our prison systems. This will give us an opportunity, whether it’s violent crimes or scans, where we can work with our corrections department and focus on that as well.

Carr said right now, they are actively pursuing more than a dozen gang cases across multiple jurisdictions around the state.

“Organized retail crime, we’ve seen an increase in smash and grabs around the country.”

Earlier this month, the World Gang Summit was held in downtown Atlanta. Carr said the event was all about building relationships with law enforcement to solve more cases.

“The gang issues isn’t just a Georgia problem. It’s happening in every community and every state. Having those partnerships matter.

“You can see them as young as 4-years-old, in the third and fourth grade,” Carr said. “Some of the challenges are really to be able to identify ways that we can encourage our communities, encourage schools to get involved. So there’s an alternative for kids who get in this lifestyle.”

Carr is up for re-election in November. Channel 2 Action News reached out to his Democratic opponent and state Sen. Jen Jordan.

“Carr has presided over a rise in gang activity and violent crime across Georgia. It will be my highest priority to keep Georgia families safe by aggressively prosecuting gang crimes, cracking down on illegal guns, and ensuring that local law enforcement and district have the resources they need.”

