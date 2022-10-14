Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead

Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead.

“We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said.

No body has yet been found in the case, but authorities have said the boy’s mother, Leilani, is now the “prime suspect.” No arrests or charges have been filed in the case.

Police did not provide further details

The 20-month-old toddler seemingly vanished from his Savannah home around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5. The boy was reported missing hours later, sparking a massive search effort that has grown to include several law enforcement agencies and the FBI. Officers have since scoured his backyard and the surrounding area in addition to draining a pool and nearby pond.

While authorities initially said they did not suspect foul play, a criminal investigation has since turned up evidence of wrong-doing.

Earlier this week, police said they’d uncovered evidence “we believe will help move this case forward,” but did not offer further information.

According to court documents obtained by WJCL, Quinton’s grandmother — and Leilani’s mother — recently attempted to have her daughter and boyfriend removed from her home, where they’d all been living.

“They have damaged my property and at this point no one is living in peace,” she claimed.

She added that she wanted Leilani and Daniel out “as soon as possible.”