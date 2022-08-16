Georgia authorities lead local police to 2 bodies in Melbourne home

The Melbourne police department has launched a double homicide investigation after two people were found dead in a local home Tuesday morning.

Melbourne police say they were contacted by a police department in Georgia just after 10 a.m. with a request to perform a “wellbeing check” on a home at 1052 Tanglewood Lane.

The police in Georgia said they had a person in custody there whose behavior caused them to be concerned for the safety of someone at the home in Melbourne.

Melbourne police officers went to the home and found two people dead as a result of apparent homicides.

Melbourne police have not said exactly how the two victims were killed.

According to the Melbourne Police Department, the person in custody in Georgia is related to the two people found in the home, but none of them have been identified.

Police say the suspect in Georgia is the only person of interest in the case and there’s no danger to the overall community.

The Melbourne Police Department is asking anyone with information that may help in their investigation to call them at (321) 608-6731 or Central Florida Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

Tips reported to Crimeline can be made anonymously and could be eligible for a reward if the information leads to an arrest.

