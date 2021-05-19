Georgia authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' man accused of shooting at deputies

May 19—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is probing an officer-involved shooting that happened in Bartow County, Georgia, according to a news release.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 100 block of Mountain View Road SE in Acworth, Georgia, in search of an armed man living on the property.

When deputies arrived, they located 39-year-old Justin Ray Green in the backyard of the property, "intoxicated and discharging a firearm," the release states.

Both Green and deputies exchanged gunfire during the incident until Green reportedly ran into the wooded area behind the property and was unable to be located, deputies said.

Green, considered to be armed and dangerous, is wanted on multiple misdemeanor and felony warrants that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The GBI asks anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).