Georgia becomes third state to shut down J&J vaccine site

Georgia becomes third state to shut down J&J vaccine site
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nikki Battiste
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine is facing a double dose of problems. Georgia is the third state to temporarily shut down a vaccine site after eight people suffered adverse reactions to the shot. 

Earlier this week, 18 people in North Carolina reported side effects, while 11 people in Colorado reacted to the shot with symptoms ranging from dizziness, nausea and fainting. 

"This is a really potent vaccine, and what we're seeing is some of that potency relating at a very rare side effect that we just have to be aware of," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor. 

All three major U.S. vaccines produced adverse reactions in more than 60,000 people nationwide. For each manufacturer — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — just one-tenth of 1% of all people have reported side effects. 

Another problem facing Johnson & Johnson is distribution. The company is dramatically scaling back shipments to states by 86% next week. 

Meanwhile, Michigan is experiencing dreadful deja vu as some hospital intensive care units near capacity. 

"We all know what works and this has to be a team effort. We have to do this together. Lives depend on it," Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. 

Whitmer is asking for a two-week pause on indoor dining, in-person learning for high schools and youth sports — a driving factor in new cases among kids. 

Pfizer is the first company to seek an expansion of its emergency use authorization to give its vaccine to children as young as 12. 

In California, thousands were turned away after being told to show up to one site with extra doses. In New York City, variants comprise nearly 80% of new daily cases, with 45% homegrown. Another 30% are driven by the variant first discovered in the U.K., which is believed to be up to 70% more contagious and more lethal. 

Agus is warning Americans not to panic. 

"The current vaccines that are out there in the public work against all of the variants," the CBS News medical contributor said. "Science is overcoming here. And that's why I think that by June we're going to overcome this virus in the United States and get to a new normal here." 

Black developers are struggling to access capital

Black developers are struggling to get access to capital

George Floyd did not die from drug overdose, medical examiner says

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Saphier: Johnson & Johnson vaccine side effects aren’t necessarily ‘causes for concern’

    A fourth site closes over reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier provides insight on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

  • Is supply drop of Johnson & Johnson vaccine major setback for vaccination plan?

    A member of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Dr. Paul Offit, joins "GMA" to discuss the latest on J&J vaccines.

  • Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

    Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZeneca's shot. Australia, which had banked on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the majority of its shots, had no plans to set any new targets for completing its vaccination programme, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. "While we would like to see these doses completed before the end of the year, it is not possible to set such targets given the many uncertainties involved," Morrison said.

  • Supreme Court nixes another California pandemic restriction

    The Supreme Court has once again ruled against California in a case concerning religious worship during the coronavirus pandemic. In a 5-4 decision, mostly along ideological lines, the court ruled late Friday night that California cannot enforce its three-household limit on at-home religious meetings, such as prayer groups and Bible studies. Conservatives were in the majority, with only Chief Justice John Roberts splitting off and siding with the three liberal justices. A panel of the 9th Circuit of Appeals had previously upheld the state's restrictions on at-home gatherings since it was a blanket ban that applied to secular and non-secular gatherings, alike. The Supreme Court's minority argued along similar lines; in a dissenting opinion, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that California is not required to "treat at-home religious gatherings the same as hardware stores and hair salons." But the majority wasn't satisfied with that explanation, suggesting the state was treating secular businesses, like movie theaters and restaurants, more favorably. "The state cannot assume the worst when people go to worship, but assume the best when people go to work," the unsigned majority opinion said. "This is the fifth time the Court has summarily rejected the Ninth Circuit’s analysis of California’s COVID restrictions on religious exercise." Read more at Politico and The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyChina official calls reports he said country's COVID-19 vaccines weren't very effective 'a complete misunderstanding'

  • Prince Harry in the UK for Prince Philip's Funeral

    ET has learned Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Sunday to attend Prince Philip’s upcoming funeral. The Duke of Sussex was not joined by wife Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Meghan’s physician did not clear her for travel. Royal expert Omid Scobie told ET that Harry was ‘so close to his grandfather,’ and this is certain to be ‘a very difficult time for him.’ The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral is set to take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17.

  • We could soon have vaccines for cancer and HIV thanks to COVID-19 vaccine discovery: report

    Scientists discovered the technology that fuels COVID-19 vaccines 25 years ago. Now they want to use it to prevent other life-threatening illnesses.

  • COVID-19 ‘spreading like wildfire’ despite increasing vaccination numbers

    While the U.S. reaches a record number of vaccinations given in a single day, front-line medical workers in Michigan worry about a fourth wave as hospitals fill up with new coronavirus cases.

  • COVID-19 almost killed him; on Saturday, New Jersey man ran 20 miles between hospitals that saved him

    One year later, Paulo Santos found a poignant way to honor doctors and nurses who saved him after COVID-19 almost killed him.

  • Johnston says no line for Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Saturday’s drive-thru clinic

    The clinic is providing the vaccine on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.

  • South African variant may evade protection from Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa may evade the protection provided by Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is very low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1% of all the COVID-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. But among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated - 5.4% versus 0.7%.

  • Vaccinated Mothers Are Trying to Give Babies Antibodies Via Breast Milk

    As soon as Courtney Lynn Koltes returned home from her first COVID-19 vaccine appointment, she pulled out a breast pump. She had quit breastfeeding her daughter about two months earlier because of a medication conflict. But she was off those pills, and she had recently stumbled across research suggesting that antibodies from a vaccinated mother could be passed to her baby through milk. Getting the milk flowing again — a process known as relactation — would not be easy. She planned to pump on every odd-numbered hour from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. But Koltes and her husband were eager to finally introduce their 4-month-old daughter to family members, and with children not yet eligible for vaccination, she was willing to try. “I am starting to see very slow progress, so it is all worth it if it means I can protect her,” Koltes, who lives in Orange County, California, said last week — nine days after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Partly because it is so physically taxing, relactation is not common. (Medication is often also involved.) But over the past few weeks, online forums focused on relactation have been swarmed with newly vaccinated mothers like Koltes. Some had stopped breastfeeding their children more than a year earlier. “I’m glad I’m not the only one here trying to relactate for this reason!” one woman wrote in a lively thread in a private Facebook group. “Go team vaccine!” another wrote. In stark contrast, other parenting and breastfeeding forums have been simmering with worries that breast milk from a newly vaccinated mother could be dangerous. It is not only vaccine skeptics who have been encouraging those fears, which researchers say are unfounded; some pediatricians and vaccine administrators have been urging nursing mothers to dump their milk after they are vaccinated. So which is it? Is breast milk from a vaccinated person a sort of elixir capable of staving off COVID? And if so, are the newly vaccinated mothers sneaking breast milk into older children’s cereal or sharing their extra milk with friends’ babies onto something? Or should nursing mothers hold off on getting vaccinated? The answer, six researchers agreed, is that newly vaccinated mothers are right to feel as if they have a new superpower. Multiple studies show that their antibodies generated after vaccination can indeed be passed through breast milk. As with so much to do with the coronavirus, more research would be beneficial. But there is no concrete reason for new mothers to hold off on getting vaccinated or to dump out their breast milk, they said. Does ‘vaccinated breast milk’ contain antibodies? Yes, study after study shows it does contain antibodies. How exactly these antibodies protect the infant from COVID is not yet clear. In the first nine months of the pandemic, around 116 million babies were born worldwide, according to UNICEF estimates. This left researchers scrambling to answer a critical question: Could the virus be transmitted through breast milk? Some people assumed it could. But as several groups of researchers tested the milk, they found no traces of virus, only antibodies — suggesting that drinking the milk could protect babies from infection. The next big question for breast milk researchers was whether the protective benefits of a COVID vaccine could be similarly passed to babies. None of the vaccine trials included pregnant or breastfeeding women, so researchers had to find lactating women who qualified for the first vaccine rollout. Through a Facebook group, Rebecca Powell, a human milk immunologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, found hundreds of doctors and nurses willing to periodically share their breast milk. In her most recent study, which has not been formally published, she analyzed the milk of six women who had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and four who had received the Moderna vaccine, 14 days after the women had received their second shots. She found significant numbers of one particular antibody, called IgG, in all of them. Other researchers have had similar results. “There is reason to be excited,” said Dr. Kathryn Gray, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, who has conducted similar studies. “We’d presume that could confer some level of protection.” But how do we know for sure? One way to test this — exposing those babies to the virus — is, of course, unethical. Instead, some researchers have tried to answer the question by studying the antibodies’ properties. Are they neutralizing, meaning they prevent the virus from infecting human cells? In a draft of a small study, one Israeli researcher found that they were. “Breast milk has the capacity to prevent viral dissemination and block the ability of the virus to infect host cells that will result in illness,” Yariv Wine, an applied immunologist at Tel Aviv University, wrote in an email. Research is too premature for vaccinated mothers who are breastfeeding to act as if their babies cannot get infected, however, said Dr. Kirsi Jarvinen-Seppo, chief of pediatric allergy and immunology at the University of Rochester Medical Center. Jarvinen-Seppo has been conducting similar studies. “There is no direct evidence that the COVID antibodies in breast milk are protecting the infant — only pieces of evidence suggesting that could be the case,” she said. How long might protection last? As long as the baby is consuming the antibody-containing breast milk. Destiny Burgess’ twins were born prematurely. Burgess and her husband are back at work in Asheville, North Carolina. One of their older children is in kindergarten. Two are in day care. All of that makes Burgess worried for her now 3-month-old babies. When a vaccinated friend offered to share some of her milk with the twins, she accepted. “I feel like I have this newfound superpower,” that friend, Olivia de Soria, said. Along with feeding her own 4-month-old and sneaking a bit of her milk into her 3-year-old’s chocolate milk, de Soria is now sharing her milk with five other families. “They can’t get the shot, so this is giving me a little peace of mind,” said Burgess. She does wonder, though, how much “vaccinated milk” would be needed to make a dent. The unsatisfying answer is that it is not clear. What researchers agree on is that a baby who consumes breast milk all day long is more likely to be protected than one who gets just an occasional drop. But none scoffed at the idea of giving a bit to older children if it is not a hassle. They also agree that breast milk’s protective benefits work more like a pill that you must take every day than a shot that lasts a decade. This short-term defense — known as “passive protection” — may only last hours or days from the baby’s last “dose,” Powell said. “It’s not the same as the baby getting vaccinated,” she added. That means “as soon as you stop feeding that breast milk, there is no protection — period,” said Antti Seppo, another breast milk researcher at the University of Rochester Medical Center. Seppo also found that it took about two weeks after the first shot for the antibodies to show up in the milk and that they peaked after the second shot. How do we know ‘vaccinated breast milk’ is safe? Researchers say they know enough about how vaccines generally affect breast milk not to be concerned. Multiple researchers involved in research on breast milk and the COVID vaccine offered slight variations of the same opinion. “There is no reason to think there is anything about this vaccine that would cause it to be harmful, and there’s reason to believe it would be beneficial,” said Christina Chambers, co-director of the Center for Better Beginnings at the University of California, San Diego. So why are parenting forums brimming with anecdotes about pediatricians telling mothers to wait to get vaccinated until their baby is older or to dump their milk after vaccination? Mostly because lactating mothers were not included in vaccine trials, so researchers have not been able to concretely study risks. But researchers’ confidence that breast milk from COVID-19-vaccinated mothers is safe comes from what is known broadly about how vaccines work. “Unlike pregnancy, where there are theoretical safety concerns, there really aren’t concerns about lactation and vaccination,” said Gray. Both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech products are mRNA vaccines. “The ingredients in the vaccine are mRNA molecules that have a short lifetime and have no way of making their way into milk,” Seppo said. So is relactation really worth all the effort? Maybe not, one initially enthusiastic mother decides. Nearly two weeks in, Koltes was managing to pump only a few drops of breast milk each session. An email exchange with her pediatrician reinforced that she could not be sure — even if she got the milk flowing — that allowing unmasked, unvaccinated relatives to hold her daughter was safe. She applauded other women having more success with relactation. But for her, that was it. “It does feel like a weight is lifted,” she said of quitting her rigorous pumping schedule. Now all that is left to do is wait for an actual vaccine for her daughter, she said. Both Pfizer and Moderna have recently begun testing their vaccines on babies as young as 6 months old. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Mom dies in road-rage shooting with her young daughters in the car, Texas family says

    Police are searching for the driver of the other vehicle.

  • Christie Brinkley, 67, stuns in strapless swimsuit with 'sonshine' Jack

    The supermodel hit the beach with her 25-year-old son.

  • How Epidemiologists Are Planning to Vacation With Their Unvaccinated Kids

    Families are facing a dilemma this year: They are itching to take a summer vacation, but their kids are not vaccinated. What to do? The mental gymnastics involved in answering this question are exhausting. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Our decision-making is clouded by unanswered questions about immunity, virus mutations and what case numbers will look like in the summer. The most conservative approach would be to wait a while longer and see how things shake out. But people are burned out from lockdowns, and vacation venues are selling out. At this point, all we really want to know is: What can we do this summer? So we asked epidemiologists and other public health experts — a pretty cautious group — what they are planning for their own summer vacations. Here are a few takeaways. First, figure out what feels safe. Does the thought of getting on a plane make you feel queasy? Or are you itching to be 35,000 feet in the air? Each family must figure out its own appetite for risk, the experts said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser for COVID-19, said in an interview Monday that he is hoping to have “a little family reunion” in the summer with his adult daughters, after everyone gets vaccinated, “if things calm down the way I think they will.” “One of them I haven’t seen in over a year. The others I haven’t seen in almost a year. I think that’s going to be my big plan in July,” Fauci said. Even among experts, there is some uncertainty about the summer. Jennifer Nuzzo, lead epidemiologist for the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, is planning to travel domestically this year with her family — though they have held off on picking a spot as they gather information on what locales might pose more or less danger of exposure. In her “exposure budget” she said she was prioritizing risks that had a clear benefit to the health and development of her kids, who are 4 and 7, such as visits with extended family. The health of your family members is also a big consideration. “We are very conservative as far as our risk level,” said Tara C. Smith, a professor of epidemiology at the Kent State University College of Public Health in Ohio, who will be vacationing with younger relatives who are not yet eligible for vaccination and have health conditions. It is not clear why some kids get very sick from COVID and others do not, she said, and the possibility of a COVID infection is “not something that I want to deal with just because we tried to go and have some fun.” After weighing the options, she and her family decided to drive out of state and stay at a hotel near a beach that will not be packed with visitors. If you are still trying to figure out what kinds of risks you are willing to take, an online risk calculator can help. Is it safe to travel? Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has spent the better part of a year discouraging nonessential travel to prevent further virus transmission, recently the agency announced that fully vaccinated people can now travel safely on mass transportation, including planes, in the United States. But at a White House news conference announcing the new guidance, CDC officials hedged, saying they would prefer that people avoid travel because of the rising number of coronavirus cases, even though domestic travel is considered “low risk” for those who are fully vaccinated. Most of the experts we spoke with plan to drive to their destinations, in part because their children are not vaccinated. Sadie Costello, an occupational and environmental epidemiologist at the School of Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley, has two road trips planned: a camping trip with friends where the adults are vaccinated and the kids are not, and a family trip to a rental vacation house with a private pool. “It’s a balance between COVID safety and mental health,” said Costello, who has two children, ages 10 and 14. If your family does decide to fly, take precautions to lower the risk of getting infected. While traveling, make sure that everyone in your group 2 and older wears a mask, stay 6 feet away from people outside your household, avoid crowds and wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. The CDC recommends that all unvaccinated people get a COVID test one to three days before any trip and again three to five days after it is over. They should also self-quarantine for seven days after a trip if they get tested and for 10 days if they do not get tested, the agency said. Shorter flights where passengers remove their masks less often for snacks or drinks are most likely safer, the experts said. “The few instances of documented transmission on airplanes were long flights,” said Dr. Arthur L. Reingold, head of the epidemiology division at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Public Health. The experts we spoke with are not planning to travel abroad, in part because cases continue to surge in many part of the world and because there are strict protocols for reentering the United States. Where should you stay? You don’t necessarily need to sequester in your hometown, go camping or rent a house with a private pool like you might have done last year — although those are all fine, lower-risk options. Hotels or resorts can be safe for families, too, provided that you ask yourself a crucial question: Can you take the right precautions and keep distance between your family and other people while you are there? Think about the various spots within a hotel or its surroundings where you or your family would be most likely to get infected, suggested Dr. Abraar Karan, an internal medicine physician at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. It might be in a crowded elevator, an indoor restaurant or the lobby. If you are traveling with people who are not fully vaccinated, try to avoid these areas as much as possible, he said. Whitney R. Robinson, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is hoping to vacation in South Carolina this summer with relatives she has not seen for more than a year — provided that case numbers are low. She plans to do mostly outdoor activities during the trip and said she and her kids, who are 2 and 6, will avoid indoor dining or long, lingering meals. But Robinson has already started imagining other potential scenarios: If it rains, for example, they can gather indoors but will open all the windows. When indoors, “I’ll probably try to wear masks and have my kids wear masks,” she said. If you’re staying at a resort and plan to use a kids club that provides child care and organized activities, be sure to ask a lot of questions beforehand, the experts advised. Ideally, you would want the kids to wear masks, play in small groups at least 6 feet apart from one another and spend most of the time outdoors. “It’s similar to a school environment — but with the big difference that it’s bringing together people from totally different networks from all around the world,” Robinson said. “Personally, it’d be a ‘no’ from me.” Do you need masks while vacationing outdoors? If you are outdoors in a crowded place where your family cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from people outside your household, wearing a mask is still a good idea for your kids and yourself, too, even if you are fully vaccinated. But if you are outdoors and can maintain distance from other people, the risk of infection is very low if you choose not to wear a mask outdoors, regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not, the experts said. “If you’re more than 6 feet from somebody outdoors, I don’t think your mask is going to make that much of a marginal difference at that point, because the risk is already so low,” Karan said. “The pool is a question mark,” Smith said, adding that most of her vacation will be spent at the beach. “If it’s very crowded, we won’t be going into it.” What if you need to change your mind? All the experts we spoke with said you should be prepared to pivot if infections are on the rise. “Surges may result in more restrictions,” which could be local or more widespread and could affect mass transit, said Karen Edwards, chair of the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, Irvine. “If you are set on travel that would include flying to specific destinations, including international destinations, then I would be prepared to change those plans and have a backup that would still give you and your family a much-needed break and change of scenery,” she added. Nuzzo agreed that everyone should be aware of the possibility of a fourth surge, but she remained optimistic. “My mental picture of the summer is that we’re going to be in a much better place than we are now,” she said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Western U.S. may be entering worst drought in modern history

    The stage is set for an escalation of extreme dry conditions, with widespread water restrictions expected and yet another dangerous fire season ahead.

  • Why Prince Philip’s great-grandchildren shouldn't attend the Royal funeral

    Of all the images that stood out during the televised funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, there was one that has endured in the collective consciousness longer than any other: that of two boys who had just lost their mother, walking in sombre procession behind her coffin, while the world looked in upon their most private moment. Alongside Princes William and Harry that day walked their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Amid a terrible whirlwind of public mourning and spectacle, the Duke was reportedly deeply concerned about the emotional wellbeing of his bereaved grandsons, then 15 and 12. “I’ll walk if you walk,” he apparently told them at a dinner before the funeral. And, of course, he kept his word. Almost a quarter of a century later, has there been a change of heart within the monarchy about the role of children at Royal funerals? It is understood that the Duke’s 10 great-grandchildren, who include Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not be in attendance at his funeral this Saturday. That nine are under 10 years of age (Savannah Phillips will turn 11 in December) has likely played a part in the decision.

  • Fourth stimulus check: Lawmakers press Biden to say yes to more payments

    The president is being urged to roll more direct aid money into his infrastructure bill.

  • Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe

    Remember when plug-in hybrid cars were the go-to technology for the climate-conscious driver? EU policy plans for plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), which contain an electric battery and a combustion engine, could mean the "transition" technology has a shorter lifespan than envisaged by some leading automakers.

  • Could Ron DeSantis Be Trump's GOP Heir? He's Certainly Trying.

    MIAMI — No one had to tell Ron DeSantis that his mock debates had bordered on disastrous. His answers rambled. He seemed uninspired. By the time he got to the greenroom of the biggest political stage of his career, a Republican primary debate for Florida governor in June 2018, he had made a risky decision. “I thought about everything we did in debate practice,” his campaign manager, Brad Herold, recalled DeSantis telling him. “I’m going to throw it out and do my own thing.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times At the debate’s start, the audience applauded louder for his better-known opponent, Adam Putnam. By its end — after he had cast Putnam as a vestige of old Republicanism and delivered a rat-a-tat of one-liners — DeSantis had taken command of the crowd. Nearly three years and a pandemic later, DeSantis’ inclination to keep his own counsel and drive hard at reopening Florida has made him perhaps the most recognizable Republican governor in the country and a favorite of the party faithful. In turn, he has become a polarizing leader in the resistance to lengthy pandemic lockdowns, ignoring the advice of some public health experts in ways that have left his state’s residents bitterly divided over the costs and benefits of his actions. Now, with Florida defying many of the gloomy projections of early 2020 and feeling closer to normal as the pandemic continues to dictate daily life in many other big states, DeSantis, 42, has positioned himself as the head of “the free state of Florida” and as a political heir to former President Donald Trump. DeSantis owes a mightier debt than most in his party to Trump, who blessed his candidacy when he was a nobody congressman taking on the staid Florida Republican Party. DeSantis’ political maneuvering and extensive national donor network have allowed him to emerge as a top Republican candidate to succeed Trump on the ballot in 2024 if the former president does not run again. The governor’s brand of libertarianism — or “competent Trumpism,” as one ally called it — is on the ascent. Seizing on conservative issues du jour like opposition to social media “censorship” and vaccine passports, he has forged strong connections with his party’s base. And his bonds with Republican leaders may be deepening: DeSantis had a plum speaking spot Saturday night at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s resort and political base in Palm Beach, Florida, for the Republican National Committee’s spring retreat. Other possible 2024 rivals, like Sen. Marco Rubio, were relegated to appearances Friday night. “We have too many people in this party who don’t fight back,” he told the gathering, according to audio obtained by The New York Times. “You can’t be scared of the left, you can’t be scared of the media, and you can’t be scared of Big Tech.” The governor has also taken steps to shore up his political standing around his handling of the pandemic, summoning reporters to the state Capitol on Wednesday to blast — complete with a slideshow presentation titled “FACTS VS. SMEARS” — a report in CBS News’ “60 Minutes” that did not have sufficient evidence to prove a pay-to-play dynamic between DeSantis’ administration and COVID-19 vaccine distribution for white and wealthy Floridians. His record on the virus is, in fact, mixed. By some measures, Florida has had an average performance in a pandemic that is not yet over. Yet his decisions helped keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with coronavirus patients. He highlights that he helped businesses survive and allowed children to go to school. What his critics cannot forget, however, is how he resisted some key public health guidelines. An op-ed article endorsing masks that his staff drafted under his name in mid-July was never approved by the governor for publication. The restrictions he now dismisses as ineffective, such as local mask mandates and curfews, which experts say in fact worked, were imposed in most cases by Democratic mayors with whom he hardly speaks. Given the ways people admire or despise him, however, the nuances seem beside the point. He infuriates passionate critics who believe he operates shrewdly to tend to his own interests. They fear that approach contributed to confusing public health messages, vaccine favoritism for the wealthy and the deaths of about 34,000 Floridians. “DeathSantis,” they call him. (DeSantis declined repeated interview requests for this article.) But at almost every turn, DeSantis has seized the criticism as an opportunity to become an avatar for national conservatives who relish the governor’s combativeness. He can score points that his potential Republican rivals in the minority in Washington, including Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott, his predecessor as governor, cannot. “He’s taken the wrong approach on some of our most critical issues, COVID being first and foremost, yet within Republican political circles, he is considered to be the front-runner for the White House,” said former Rep. David Jolly, an ex-Republican who is flirting with a possible run for governor. “He’s worked his hand perfectly.” DeSantis has raised his profile despite lacking the gregarious personality that might be associated with an aspiring Trump successor. Unlike the former president, no one would describe the publicly unemotional and not especially eloquent DeSantis as a showman. (After a record day of coronavirus deaths in July, he offered, “These are tough, tough things to see.”) People close to him describe an un-Trump-like fondness for poring over articles in scientific journals. And, they say, do not underestimate the intellect and instinct that have repeatedly defied expectations and propelled DeSantis from Little Leaguer in middle-class Dunedin, Florida, to potential presidential contender. “He has a set of skills and traits that are ideal for the times,” said former Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a Republican who served in the House with DeSantis. “Today, it would be very difficult to defeat him.” A Long Resume He pronounces his last name “DEE-san-tis.” On the baseball field, he went simply by “D.” His team from Dunedin, on Florida’s Gulf Coast, made it to the Little League World Series in 1991. He was a 12-year-old known to be serious and competitive. His father installed Nielsen TV-ratings boxes. His mother was a nurse. When he went to Yale, the Florida native — he was born in Jacksonville — arrived on campus in cutoff denim shorts. “One of the reasons we got along is we weren’t the traditional, Ivy-League-mold students,” said Nick Sinatra, a former Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity housemate. “He always talked politics. I’m a conservative, and at a place like that, that’s not common.” A history major, DeSantis lugged around a backpack full of books. He studied for both academics and athletics, scrutinizing ballplayers on TV. The Yale baseball team elected him captain. His resume got only more sterling. He spent a year teaching history at a Georgia prep school before landing at Harvard Law. He received a commission in the Navy’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps, where he served at Guantanamo Bay (“not as a detainee, as an officer,” he has quipped) and in Iraq. For two years, he worked as a federal prosecutor before winning a congressional seat near Jacksonville in 2012. His 2011 book, “Dreams From Our Founding Fathers,” which laid out a stridently conservative ideology, made him popular among Florida Tea Party Republicans. Two years earlier, he had married Casey Black, a local television anchor he met on a driving range. Casey DeSantis would become one of her husband’s closest advisers and biggest political assets, with an office at the state Capitol. They have three children under the age of 5; the youngest was born in March 2020. DeSantis said he was not in the delivery room so as to avoid using up precious personal protective equipment. The most memorable part of DeSantis’ six years in Congress might be the platform they gave him to heighten his profile on Fox News, where he frequently represented the hard-line Freedom Caucus. Later, he would staunchly defend Trump over the Russia investigation. “He was a policy wonk with an ability to really identify a few areas within his committees, responsibilities which he knew would give him the political opportunity to get on television,” said Scott Parkinson, who was DeSantis’ chief of staff in 2018. DeSantis was appearing on cable TV multiple times a day, Parkinson recalled. DeSantis often slept in his office and walked the Capitol halls wearing headphones, avoiding unwanted interactions. He made few friends and struck other lawmakers as aloof. A brief Senate run in 2016 proved critical: It exposed him to a national network of wealthy donors he would later tap in his long shot bid for governor. DeSantis barely defeated Andrew Gillum, at the time considered one of the Democrats’ brightest stars, after a bruising campaign laced with accusations of racism. Determined to show his independence in his first months in office, he appointed a chief science officer and pledged billions for the Everglades. He pardoned four wrongfully accused Black men. He lifted a ban on medical marijuana in smokable form. He was hardly a moderate: DeSantis also gutted a voter-approved measure meant to restore felons’ right to vote. He allowed some teachers to carry guns in schools. He banned so-called sanctuary cities in a state where there were none. But the mix pleased voters, and his approval ratings surged. Might the man who had shown his diaper-age daughter building a wall in a campaign ad actually be a pragmatist? Then came the pandemic. Defiant Leadership In a state where political consultants often become synonymous with their clients over time, DeSantis has cycled quickly through advisers. A close friend and transition deputy was Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is now embroiled in a scandalous federal investigation. DeSantis centralized power in his office early in the pandemic, ceding little of the spotlight to public health officials. The state Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 recaps are titled “Updates on Florida’s Vaccination Efforts Under Governor DeSantis’ Leadership.” DeSantis’ slowness in locking down the state last year hurt his approval ratings. So did a deadly summer surge of the virus. But then, far earlier than most other governors, he pledged that schools would open in the fall and life would start returning to normal. “His policies were contrarian, and he was defiant,” said Tony Fabrizio, a Republican pollster who has tracked DeSantis’ popularity and saw it rebound beginning last summer. “The more he stands his ground, the more he speaks his mind, the more the affinity grows for him.” His critics see the governor as stubborn and unwilling to hear dissent. “The governor we have today is the governor we anticipated after the election,” said Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner and the only Democrat elected statewide, who looks likely to run against DeSantis. “He surprised everybody in 2019,” she added, “but obviously that is not truly who he is.” In some ways, DeSantis has filled the void left by Trump, minus the tweets. He remains a Fox News regular. He counts among his scientific advisers Dr. Scott Atlas, the former Trump adviser who has promoted dubious theories. DeSantis’ office said he had received a vaccine last week but not in public, reminiscent of Trump, who was given the shot behind closed doors. And the governor’s favorite foes are the “corporate media,” against whom he has scored political points. His recent tangle with “60 Minutes” centered on the extent to which political connections have helped white, wealthy Floridians get vaccinated. Local news outlets have chronicled how vaccine access has been slower for Black, Latino and poorer communities. Some pop-up vaccination sites were opened in neighborhoods that had many older residents — and that also had ties to DeSantis campaign donors. But “60 Minutes” focused on how Publix supermarket pharmacies received doses and left out relevant details, including an extended response from the governor at a news conference. On Wednesday, in DeSantis’ words, he “hit them back right between the eyes,” accusing “60 Minutes” of pursuing a malicious narrative. He left without taking questions. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Confusion clouds Harris immigration role

    The White House has been forced to clarify multiple times that the vice president is focused on the root causes of migration, not the challenges at the southern border.