Georgia Bureau of Investigation Puts Fani Willis Rumor to Rest

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is not investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Newsweek reported Thursday. Willis, who is prosecuting Donald Trump and his allies over efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, was accused by a Trump aide of having an “improper” relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she hired on the case. The aide, Michael Roman, is seeking to have the charges against him dropped and to have both Willis and Wade dismissed from the case. Some conservatives began to speculate that GBI had launched an investigation into Willis’ alleged misconduct, per an unconfirmed announcement by conservative activist and Trump supporter Jack Posobiec on X. The GBI confirmed to Newsweek via email that it has done no such thing. Willis responded to the allegations on Sunday, after a week of silence, in one of Georgia’s historic Black churches. She named racism and anti-Blackness as motivations for the accusations and defended herself and her actions, but did not address whether she had a relationship with Wade.

